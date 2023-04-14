| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Mark O’Brien hits winning point as Clare see off Waterford in Munster MHC

Clare 0-20 Waterford 1-16

8 February 2020; A general view of a Sliotar during the Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann and UCC at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

8 February 2020; A general view of a Sliotar during the Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann and UCC at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

8 February 2020; A general view of a Sliotar during the Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann and UCC at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

8 February 2020; A general view of a Sliotar during the Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann and UCC at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

A 63rd minute winner from Mark O'Brien saw the Clare minors squeeze past Waterford after a dramatic finish in the Dungarvan sunshine.

In a game of two halves, the Déise rallied from nine points down to level it up deep into injury time with a goal from Conor Tobin. Half time substitute Colm Hartley lifted the hosts with ten points (seven frees, two from play and a 65) but James O'Connor's side fell agonisingly short and exited the Munster championship with a match left to play.

Most Watched

Privacy