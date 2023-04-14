Mark O’Brien hits winning point as Clare see off Waterford in Munster MHC

A 63rd minute winner from Mark O'Brien saw the Clare minors squeeze past Waterford after a dramatic finish in the Dungarvan sunshine.

In a game of two halves, the Déise rallied from nine points down to level it up deep into injury time with a goal from Conor Tobin. Half time substitute Colm Hartley lifted the hosts with ten points (seven frees, two from play and a 65) but James O'Connor's side fell agonisingly short and exited the Munster championship with a match left to play.

Michael Collins got three crucial second half points and four in total as Clare put their second win on the board. Rock solid full back Ronan Keane and long range free taker James Hegarty also impressed.

"We made hard work of it," Banner boss Brian O'Connell admitted afterwards. "Delighted the way we responded right at the death to have the composure to put that last ball over the bar."

O'Connell's charges welcome Cork to Sixmilebridge on Tuesday night.

A stop-start first half featured 22 frees. O'Brien nailed four for the visitors while Hegarty sent over three from distance as wind assisted Clare led 12-4 at the break.

Waterford boss James O'Connor made a triple substitution at the break as he introduced Colm Hartley, Sean Kelly and Cormac Deevy. Hartley's ten points nearly turned the tide for the Déise.

Conor Tobin lifted the roof off the stand when he whipped home on 63 minutes but O'Connell's team kept their composure and O'Brien split the posts. His seventh point of the night. There was still time for Hartley to try a long range effort but it didn't have the distance.

Scorers – Waterford: C Hartley 0-10 (7fs, 1 65), D Comerford 0-5 (5fs), C Tobin 1-0, S Mackey 0-1. Clare: M O'Brien 0-7 (6fs), J Hegarty (4fs), M Collins 0-4 each, O Fanning, S Arthur, J Mescall, M Power, H Doherty 0-1 each.

Waterford: L Lannon; L Lynch, D Ryan, T Ahern; E Barry, C O'Sullivan, E Burke; P Power, D Comerford; A Regan, S Mackey, C Tobin; C Lineen, G Power, C Carroll. Subs: S Kelly for Lineen (HT), C Deevy for Burke (HT), C Hartley for Regan (HT), A Hickey for Carroll (52), M Power for Hartley (Blood, 59).

Clare: M Sheedy; E Gunning, R Keane, E Carey; M O'Halloran, J Hegarty, J Moylan; J Mescall, R Kilroy; S Arthur, F Hegarty, M Collins; M Power, M O'Brien, O Fanning. Subs: E Mulcahy for Arthur (45), H Doherty for F Hegarty (49), M O'Connor for Kilroy (55), E Begley for Power (57).

Referee: P Carroll (Tipperary).