Mark Keane set to swap AFL career with Collingwood for Cork hurlers

Mark Keane has brought his AFL career to an end with a switch to the Cork hurlers in the pipeline.

His AFL club Collingwood have yet to confirm termination of his time in Australia but it is clear that he will not now see out his final year.

Keane scored that last minute goal for Cork to defeat Kerry in the Munster football semi-final in 2020, having been given permission to play in the off season by Collingwood.

And this season he has been the driving force behind Ballygiblin's Cork and Munster junior hurling successes with the provincial win against Tipperary neighbours Skeheenarinky last weekend.

But his decision to stay at home looks set to benefit the Cork hurlers now as a dual role with the Rebel footballers is thought unlikely and has not been a policy in operation since the middle of the last decade.

Keane is understood to have already played a challenge for the Cork hurlers against Limerick in recent weeks and could be sent into competitive action with them this weekend when they play UCC in the Canon O'Brien Cup.

A player of his power and athleticism will really help in the years to come as the Cork hurlers play catch-up against Limerick.

Keane played five times for Collingwood since joining in autumn 2018, making his debut against Freemantle in 2020.

The club has accommodated him with his desire to return home and play football for Mitchelstown and hurling for Ballygiblin.

He returned to Australia in November for pre-season training but had already made clear his desire to hurl for Cork in the future.