Mannion admits he couldn’t do much different in ‘freak’ moment that teed up Cillian Buckley to sink Galway

Padraig Mannion hadn't boarded the Galway team bus long after Sunday's Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny when the temptation to whip out the phone and look back at the clip of the mayhem that denied them a Leinster hurling title got the better of him.

He had a central role to play and just had to know. What could he have done differently? And as he watched he reconciled himself that, in fact, there wasn't much except perhaps miscue a kick that was as perfect as any he had connected with before. Too perfect as it turned out.

“Straight away after it I was thinking I had made a terrible error that I kicked it but then, looking back, I probably wouldn’t change a whole lot about it either. It is just one of those things that happens," said Mannion, speaking less than 48 hours since it happened at the launch of the All-Ireland hurling championships in De La Salle GAA club in Waterford city.

There were a few variables to a most frantic passage of play that ultimately led to Cillian Buckley's late goal. Galway had several chances to clear their lines but under pressure just couldn't bring the control required.

"If I had scuffed it maybe they wouldn’t have got a goal. If I tried to flick it up and lost it you’d be saying the same thing. That’s the way it is. Such fine margins.

"If you gave them a line ball though, TJ (Reid) or someone would have chipped it straight into the square. You don’t know. You don’t want to do that either.

“It’s easy looking back now. Kilkenny had it and they lost it. Then we had it and we lost it. Then they had it and they’d lose it again."

In a tussle with Eoin Cody, Mannion lost his hurl and thus had no other way to clear his lines when the ball fell into his path at that moment.

"I know (John) Donnelly hit it across and the two of us contested it and I lost my hurl," recalled the three-time All -Star.

“I contested with my hurl kind of (held out) in front of me and just whatever way we collided it just slid out of my hand. Maybe my hands were probably a bit sweaty and greasy as well because it was so warm.

"I could have got it (the ball)," he accepted. "It popped out of my hand. All the small things, sure you could drive yourself mad thinking about them all. Just a freak.”

Cathal Mannion at today's launch

Mannion is making sure it's not driving him mad though. He could have chosen to stay away from today's launch, given the nature of the loss, but instead opted to travel and make it clear that he, personally, was ready to move on.

"I am old enough now to be able to take it and put a positive spin on it to go again." he reflected.

“I am just talking about myself now. I am kind of moving on. I know there are other lads who might take a few days longer. Ultimately we are still in the championship. It’s not the end of the world," he said.

“We lost a game that we were in a position to win. But the flip side of it is we showed huge resilience, huge character to come back (from eight points down)."