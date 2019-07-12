Major boost for Davy Fitzgerald as Wexford's Aidan Nolan wins appeal and is free to play All-Ireland semi-final

Davy Fitzgerald has received a huge boost ahead of their upcoming All-Ireland semi-final with Aidan Nolan free to play after having his two-match ban reduced.

Nolan was handed a two-match suspension for "abusive language towards a referee" after full-time of their dramatic draw with Kilkenny in Innovate Wexford Park last month.

The Buffers Alley clubman sat out their famous Leinster final defeat of the Cats as a result having failed to have the red card rescinded by the Central Hearings Committee (CHC).

However, in a separate hearing last night the CHC ruled that the "infraction proven against him in the Super 11s Tournament in Fenway Park should not count for the purpose of determining whether a subsequent infraction is a repeat infraction".

This means that Nolan has already served his ban and will be available for Fitzgerald's Model side as they face the winners of Tipperary and Laois in Croke Park on July 28 with an All-Ireland final place at stake.

