Major blow for Limerick as captain Declan Hannon faces a month on the sideline

Declan Hannon of Limerick leaves the pitch in a first half against Waterford

Close

Declan Hannon of Limerick leaves the pitch in a first half against Waterford

Declan Hannon of Limerick leaves the pitch in a first half against Waterford

Declan Hannon of Limerick leaves the pitch in a first half against Waterford

Michael Verney

Limerick captain Declan Hannon is believed to be set for a month on the sideline that will see him miss the bulk of their Munster SHC round-robin campaign.

Hannon, the most successful captain in hurling history having skippered his troops to four All-Ireland SHC titles, limped out in the first half of the Treaty's narrow victory over Waterford on Sunday with John Kiely non-committal about the nature of the injury afterwards.

