Limerick captain Declan Hannon is believed to be set for a month on the sideline that will see him miss the bulk of their Munster SHC round-robin campaign.

Hannon, the most successful captain in hurling history having skippered his troops to four All-Ireland SHC titles, limped out in the first half of the Treaty's narrow victory over Waterford on Sunday with John Kiely non-committal about the nature of the injury afterwards.

The Adare defender is understood to have suffered damage to his groin which will see him miss out on Limerick's upcoming provincial fixtures against Clare (April 29) and Tipperary (May 21). There is believed to be some hope that the three-time All-Star could be in the mix for their round four clash with Cork on May 28, though, but that will depend on whether or not the 30-year-old responds well to treatment over the coming weeks.