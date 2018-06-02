Galway moved a step closer to retaining their Leinster Championship crown, with Micheál Donoghue’s side cruising to a 1-23 to 0-17 victory over a disappointing Wexford outfit.

Magical Canning on top form as Galway steamroll Wexford to take control of Leinster championship

Galway opened the scoring in the opening minute courtesy of Conor Cooney’s effort and the Tribesmen had a dream start to the game with corner forward Conor Whelan finding the net after Padraig Mannion’s initial effort was saved superbly by Wexford goalkeeper Mark Fanning, but Whelan made no mistake to give his side a four-point advantage.

Cooney followed up with a score for Galway, before Rory O’Connor opened the Model County's account with a free in the seventh minute. Joe Canning and Paudie Foley traded scores, before Paul Morris’s effort reduced the deficit to four points.

Joe Canning responded for Galway with a point, with Canning absolutely outstanding throughout the course of the game. O’Connor replied for Wexford, before Cooney restored Galway’s five point advantage, with the Connacht outfit looking very strong in the opening half.

Joe Canning added a wonderful side-line cut on the stroke of half time, with Galway going into the interval with a 1-12 to 0-9 lead. Conor Whelan added a point straight after half time, before Canning added another one of his trademark side-line cuts to stretch his side's advantage to eight points.

Three more points from Canning stretched his side's advantage to ten points and at this stage the win was well and truly wrapped up. Rory O’Connor excelled for Davy Fitzgerald’s charges throughout, but sadly he was one of the only Wexford players to perform, with various Slaneysiders anonymous throughout.

Galway finished the game with 14 men, with Adrian Tuohy dismissed late on, but it mattered little, with Jason Flynn’s 73rd minute point his side's final score of the game, as the Tribesmen cruised to a nine point victory.

Scorers for Galway: J Canning 0-12 (8f, 2 s/l), C Whelan 1-2, C Cooney 0-4, N Burke and D Burke 0-2 each, J Flynn (1f) 0-1.

Scorers for Wexford: R O’Connor 0-12 (10f), P Morris and A Nolan 0-2 each, P Foley 0-1, Galway: J Skehill; A Tuohy, D Burke, J Hanbury; P Mannion, G McInerney, A Harte; J Coen, D Burke; C Mannion, J Cannning, J Cooney; C Whelan, J Glynn, C Cooney. Subs: J Flynn for J Glynn (54), N Burke for J Cooney (58), B Concannon for C Mannion (66), S Linnane for Hanbury (68), D Glennon for Canning (70).

Wexford: M Fanning; D Reck, L Ryan, S Donohoe; P Foley, M O'Hanlon, D O'Keeffe; K Foley, A Nolan; L Chin, S Murphy, J O'Connor; P Morris, R O'Connor, C McDonald.

Subs: Conor Firman for Donohue (h-t), L Og McGovern for J O’Connor (48), H Kehoe for K Foley (51), Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).

