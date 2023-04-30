Luca McCusker lifts Fermanagh with last-gasp leveller

Nickey Rackard Cup: Louth 3-17, Fermanagh 3-17

Five minutes into additional time Luca McCusker fired over the equalising point for Fermanagh against Louth in a crunch Nickey Rackard Cup clash at Protection and Prosperity Louth GAA centre of Excellence in Darver.

Wee County midfielder Mark Gahan looked like he had done enough to win the key NHL 3A relegation battle, but with two games to go this draw looks to have ensured demotion will come down to score difference.

Louth will rue a first half head of steam where they led 2-7 0-10. Padraig Fallon and Seaghan Connelly punished some sloppy play in the Ernesiders rearguard.

Connelly’s goal was right on the half-time whistle but it was Fermanagh who roared back upon the resumption with three well-taken goals.

Seán Corrigan got the first after Louth defender Peter Fortune was caught in possession. Caolan Duffy levelled with his goal with 15 minutes remaining. Paul McCormack’s side would settle through Darren Geoghegan placed balls once again.

And when Ryan Walsh put replacement Tom Matthews through with a sumptuous hand pass for the hosts the third goal. That major looked to be enough.

Imposing wing-forward John Paul McGarry put life into Fermanagh’s legs for the final onslaught however. Louth looked to have held strong when cornerback Conall Shaw whipped over his second score.

That teed up the suspense and the calculators as Gahan looked to have done enough but man of the match McCusker had other ideas.

SCORERS – Louth:D Geoghegan 0-9 (8f); S Conneely 1-1; T Mathews, P Fallon 1-0 each; M Gahan 0-3; C Shaw 0-2; C Murphy, R Walsh 0-1 each. Fermanagh: L McCusker 0-12 (9f); S Corrigan, JP McGarry 1-1 each; C Duffy 1-0, F McBrien 0-2, T Cleary 0-1.

LOUTH – R McKeown; A Plunkett, C Quigley, D Morgan; C Shaw, L Molloy, P Fortune; M Gahan, D Geoghegan; J McDonnell, S Conneely, S Kerrisk; P Fallon, C Murphy, R Walsh.Subs: T Mathews for Kerrisk (8), A McGuinness Smith for P Fallon (ht), A Mackin for Murphy (67), R Mulholland for Fortune (67).

FERMANAGH –M Curry; D Bannon, D Teague, R McGurn; C Breslin, R Bogue, F McBrien; T Cleary, D McKeogh; B Teehan, S Corrigan, JP McGarry; C Duffy, B Corrigan, L McCusker. Subs: A Flanagan for D Mc Keogh (5), J Tormey for B Corrigan (48), O Johnston for Cleary (54), S McKendry for Breslin (62), S Curran for A Flanagan (67).

REF –C Doyle (Tipperary)