Louth secure Nicky Rackard Cup status with victory over Armagh

Nickey Rackard Cup: Armagh 3-14 Louth 0-27

Louth secured their Nickey Rackard Cup status with a final day victory over Armagh, claiming a four-point win in the end. Midfielder Darren Geoghegan was the star performer and contributed 0-17 of Louth’s final tally.

Armagh started and finished the game stronger, grabbing their goals in the first and final quarters, but in between it was Louth who were on top, led by their powerful midfield pairing of Geoghegan and Ryan Walsh.

Fionntan Donnelly rattled the net with the first score of the game and Armagh stormed into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead after ten minutes. By the 20th minute, Donnelly added a further score to keep Armagh ahead, 1-5 to 0-4.

But Louth soon took control, registering ten of the next 11 points to go in front. Geoghegan kickstarted their purple patch while Walsh, Conor Murphy and Conall Shaw also added scores to see the Wee County ahead 0-14 to 1-7 at half time.

The break did little to halt Louth’s scoring spree as Geoghegan (2) and Walsh raised white flags, with Donnelly offering Armagh’s only response. Donnelly and Cormac Jennings traded points with Louth’s free-scoring midfielders before Tomas Galvin slammed home a superb goal.

Paul McCormack’s travelling side cancelled out the Armagh three-pointer instantly with four points on the trot. Galvin exchanged efforts with Feidhleim Joyce before firing to the top corner for a second time to narrow the gap to four.

Geoghegan and Galvin swapped scores in the final few minutes as Louth achieved their ultimate goal, with Fermanagh suffering relegation from the competition.

Scorers – Armagh: T Galvin 2-3 (2f), F Donnelly 1-5 (5f), C Jennings 0-3, E McGuinness 0-2, O Curry 0-1. Louth: D Geoghegan 0-17 (11f), R Walsh 0-4 (1f), S Conneely 0-2, F Joyce 0-2, C Shaw 0-1, C Murphy 0-1.

Armagh: F Woods, K Laverty, T Nevin, O McCann, P Lappin, B Shortt, R Shine, O Curry, N Lennon, F Donnelly, T Galvin, D Magee, S Harvey, E McGuinness, C Jennings. Subs: C Renaghan for R Shine, O O’Hare for N Lennon, S Watters for F Donnelly, P Garvey for D Magee, C Rowntree for E McGuinness.

Louth: R McKeown, A Plunkett, C Quigley, D Morgan, C Shaw, L Molloy, P Fortune, R Walsh D Geoghegan, J McDonnell, S Conneely, T Mathews, P Fallon, C Murphy, R Mulholland. Subs: F Joyce for T Mathews, A McGuinness for P Fallon, A Mackin for C Murphy.