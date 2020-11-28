Louth power past Fermanagh to claim Lory Meagher Cup

Darren O'Hanrahan and Andrew McGrave of Louth celebrate after beating Fermanagh in the Lory Meagher Cup Final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Louth claimed the Lory Meagher Cup for the second time in their history with a hard-earned win over Fermanagh.

After relegation last season Louth make the return to the Nicky Rackard Cup in 2021.

Fermanagh completely dominated the opening exchanges. With Mark Slevin playing in an advanced role and ruling the aerial battles, the Lisbellaw man provided a platform for the Ernesiders to enforce their superiority.

This dominance wasn’t illustrated on the scoreboard however, as the sides were level on three occasions. Louth’s ability to stay in the game through their goalkeeper Donal Connolly was key. Fermanagh corner-forward Tom Keenan’s first point from play was the pick of this final’s scores.

Just before the first-half water break Fermanagh’s John Duffy found the net from a penalty. But Louth were able to compose themselves during the water break. Fermanagh’s full-forward Seán Corrigan had to retire with injury, and it would prove a big blow.

Andrew Mackin found the net soon after the restart and with that, Louth rattled off three points through David Kettle, Paul Mathews and Darren Geoghegan to end the half 1-6 to 1-3 in front.

Ciarán Corrigan’s blistering run and clever finish had the sides level for the fourth time right from the throw-in. Corrigan shortened his grip and flicked it past Connolly. Midfielder Conor Shea quickly followed up with a point. Louth responded with four points in succession, Geoghegan with three in a row from long range before Ryan Walsh found the target. Their would be no comeback from Fermanagh as Mackin found the net again as the Wee County ran out 11-point victors.

Scorers – Louth: D Geoghegan 0-9 (9f); A Mackin 2-1; D Kettle, P Mathews 0-2 each; C Deane, N Keenan, R Walsh, P Fallon. F Joyce 0-1 each. Fermanagh: J Duffy 1-3 (1-0pen, 3f); C Corrigan 1-1; C Duffy, S Corrigan (f), T Keenan. C Shea 0-1 each.

Louth: D Connolly; M Fee, R Byrne, L Molloy; C Deane, J McDonnell, A McCrave; N Keenan, J Costelloe; D Geoghegan, F Joyce, S Crosbie; P Mathews, A Mackin, D Kettle. Subs: D O’Hanrahan for Costelloe (39), R Walsh for Kettle (43), S Curran for Flanagan (54), P Fallon for Joyce (58), G Kerrigan for Mathews (54), S Callan for Keenan (68).

Fermanagh: M Curry; C Duffy, A Breslin, A Flanagan; R Porteous, D Teague, F McBrien; C McShea, D Bannon, C Duffy, M Slevin, J Duffy; T Keenan, S Corrigan, C Corrigan. Subs: B McPhillips for S Corrigan (24) JP McGarry for Bannon (h-t), L McCusker for Slevin (45) A McShea for Keenan (69).

Referee: G McGrath (Wexford).

Online Editors