Louth get over the line by bare minimum in basement battle with Fermanagh

Louth hung on by the minimum against Fermanagh in the truest form of relegation dogfight you will see.

On a day when all three teams in the bottom half of Division 3A won, next weekend’s final round is full of possible permutations, so the home side's second win of the campaign could be crucial.

Two late points in additional time from half-back Liam Molloy and substitute Stephen Stafford showed Louth’s resolve after the excellent JP McGarry levelled with four minutes to go. Paul McCormack’s side led for the majority of the contest and deservedly got over the line.

After a tight opening quarter in the basement battle, man of the match Seán Kerrisk pulled Louth away just before half-time with two points.

Trailing 0-8 to 0-5 at the short whistle, Fermanagh were largely reliant on Danann McKeogh and Daniel Teague’s placed efforts.

Louth’s Darren Geoghegan, too, was striking the ball well and the free-taker finished top scorer in the end as his side went seven ahead in the 50th minute. Then Fermanagh roused themselves into action.

Dylan Bannon halved the gap to three with a point from the corner flag, and with nine minutes to go, Aidan Flanagan found the back of the net for the visitors.

The grandstand finale duly came, but Louth held out thanks to Kerrisk’s excellence and Danny Morgan’s standing firm at full-back.

With it all to play for, Louth take on fellow strugglers Mayo next weekend while Fermanagh go on the road again to face Armagh.

SCORERS - Louth: D Geoghegan (8f, '65’) 0-9; S Kerrisk 0-4; Mark Gahan 0-3; R Walsh, S Stafford and L Molloy 0-1 each. Fermanagh: D Teague (3f, '65’) 0-5; A Flanagan 1-1; D McKeogh (3f) 0-3; D Bannon, JP McGarry, S Corrigan, R Bogue (f), F McBrien and C Duffy 0-1 each

LOUTH – D O’Neill 6; B Goss-Kieran 6, D Morgan 9, J McDonnell 7; C Shaw 6, L Molloy 7, A McGuinness-Smith 6; A Plunkett 7, P Fortune 7; S Kerrisk 9, M Gahan 6, R Walsh 6; S Conneely 6, C Murphy 6, D Geoghegan 7. Subs: S Stafford 7 for Gahan (66), A Mackin 6 for Kerrisk (70).

FERMANAGH – M Curry 6; C Duffy 7, R Porteous 7, R McGurn 6; C Duffy 7, C Breslin 6, S McKendry 7; R Bogue 7, T Cleary 6; A Flanagan 7, S Corrigan 8, B Teehan 6; D Teague 9, D McKeogh 7, S Curran 6. Subs: JP McGarry 7 for Curran (29), F McBrien 7 for McGurn (HT), D Bannon 6 for McKeogh (55), B Corrigan 6 for Teehan (58).

REFEREE – J Clarke (Cavan).