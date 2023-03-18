Louth cling on to place in division despite 15-point home loss at hands of Mayo

Mayo were comfortable winners over Louth in Darver as results elsewhere decided each teams fate.

Despite the 20-point loss, the hosts hung on to their league status with relegated Fermanagh losing out to Armagh.

In another twist, because results didn’t go Mayo’s way, they went home without a promotion semi-final to show for their fine win.

Without knowing how the table would settle, Mayo still had to avoid a loss that would have seen them relegated instead of the doomed Fermanagh. With that in mind, Mayo carried out their due diligence on the pitch.

With Louth leading and edging the early stages, Adrian Philips burst the dam in the 21st minute and the visitors never looked like losing. Eoin Delaney quickly followed up with a goalm and just before half-time Phillips finished off a fine move right from Bobby Douglas’s short puck-out.

Conor Murphy, Aaron McGuinness Smith and Darren Geoghegan stuck three points to no reply for the valiant losers but they trailed by 3-5 to 0-9 at the turn.

In the second half, Cormac Phillips made up for his wayward shooting in the opening period to land eight scores. That added the buffer and Delaney nipped in for his second goal after a mistake in the Louth backline by Ben Goss Kierans.

Mayo landed the last 1-7 of the rout, substitute Mikey Farrell with two fine scores and Joe McManus with the final goal. Both sides will face off in the league again next season.

Scorers – Mayo: A Phillips 2-3, E Delaney 2-2, C Phillips 0-8 (6f, 165’), J McManus 1-2, M Farrell 0-2, D Huane, J Coyne and J Mooney 0-1 each. Louth: D Geoghegan 0-7 (5f,165’), C Murphy 0-3, M Gahan 0-2, A McGuinness Smith, S Kerrisk and S Conneely 0-1 each.

LOUTH: D O’Neill 6; A Plunkett 6, D Morgan 6, B Goss-Kieran 5; C Shaw 6, L Molloy 7, A McGuinness-Smith 6; F Joyce 6, R Walsh 6; S Kerrisk 9, S Conneely 6, M Gahan 6; P Fortune 6; C Murphy 6, D Geoghegan 7. Subs: S Stafford 7 for Walsh (23),R Mulholland for Shaw (48), G Hall for Joyce (58),S Hodgins 6 for McGuinness Smith (60) J Murray 6 for Kerrisk (64).

MAYO: B Douglas 6: J Lyons 7, G McManus 7, C Murray 7; D Kenny 8, J Mooney 7, M Phillips 6; J Cassidy 6, D Huane 6; S Kenny 6, J McManus 8, C Phillips 7; A Phillips 9, E Delaney 9, J Coyne. Subs: M Farrell 8 for S Kenny (62), L Connor 6 for J Cassidy (64) D Hill 6 for Mooney (69), K Gallagher 6 for Delaney (72)

Referee: C Daly (Kildare)