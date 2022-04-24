Lory Meagher Cup wrap: Lancashire hold off Cavan, Longford pip Louth and Monaghan too good for Leitrim

Lancashire 0-17 Cavan 1-13

Lancashire kept Cavan at arm’s length to record a hard-fought Lory Meagher Cup victory at Kingspan Breffni.

Kevin Fennelly’s sixth-minute point put the Exiles into a (0-2 to 0-1) lead that they would not relinquish.

However, Cavan were always in touch and looked to use the wind in the second half to eat into Lancashire’s 0-11 to 0-8 interval lead.

In a scrappy affair, the first goal chance didn’t arrive until the 43rd minute but Fennelly fired low and wide.

Helped by fine solo points by Diarmaid Carney and Fiachra Hughes (49), Cavan reduced their deficit to 0-11 to 0-12.

However, the visitors circled the wagons to hit back with four unanswered points – including a 67th–minute gem from Jordan McAlister – to make it 0-15 to 0-11.

Cavan threw everything at the Exiles during the seven minutes of added-on time but they couldn’t add to Mark Moffett’s free which found the net one minute from full-time.

scorers – Lancashire: D Connolly 0-4 (4f); R Spencer 0-3 (f); D Power 0-3 (2f); K Fennelly 0-2; D Carroll, J McAlister, S Duncan, D Burke, C Kennedy 0-1 each. Cavan: F Hughes 0-6 (5f); M Moffett 1-1; D Carney 0-3 (1f); C Sheanon 0-1;T Leonard 0-1; J Smith 0-1.

Lancashire – D Cusack; P Shine, B Slattery, L Murns; S Nugent, S Maloney, D Power; K Fennelly, D Carroll; E Kelly, G Jacob, S Duncan; D Burke, D Connolly, R Ivors. Subs: C Kennedy for G Jacob (45); R Spencer for D Burke (48); J McAlister for R Ivors (51); M Morgan for D Connolly (inj, 59); S Wallace for D Carroll (73).

Cavan – D Sheridan; L Óg Cooke, D Crudden, C Kelly; S Briody, J Barry, P McCabe; M Moffett, E Shalvey; F Hughes, C Maher, D Carney; T Leonard, J Smith, C Sheanon. Subs: E Hill for J Smith (47); C Carney for F Hughes (71); G Fitzpatrick for T Leonard (71).

Ref – C McDonald (Antrim)

****

Longford 1-16 Louth 1-15

It was another late show for Longford as points from Paddy Lynam (free) and Joe O’Brien saw them record their second win in a row. Louth’s Darren Geoghegan hit over a point in stoppage time but couldn’t get the leveller.

Longford had started the game brightly but Louth levelled after 10 minutes. The Wee County took the lead for the first time in the 12th minute and were three ahead in the 32nd minute.

Longford were reduced to 14 after Evan Tully received a straight red card but Cian Kavanagh hit over a point for Longford to cut the gap to two points at the break. Longford hit 1-2 without reply in the second half to regain the upper hand with Reuben Murray finding the net in the 53rd minute. Louth rallied and were level on 67 minute when Geoghegan found the net with a free from over 70 metres out. Louth’s Niall Keenan was sent off for two yellows in the 68th minute before Longford’s crucial late brace.

Scorers – Longford: J O’Brien 0-8 (6f), P Lynam 0-5 (3fs), R Murray 1-1, C Kavanagh 0-2. Louth: D Geoghegan 1-9 (6f), S Kerrisk, M Gahan 0-2 each, F Joyce, S Connelly 0-1 each

Longford – C Gallagher; N Moran, E Naughton, J Casey; A Quinn, D Buckley, K Murray; E Tully, P Lynam; E Corrigan, C Kavanagh, C Mullane; R Murray, J O’Brien, M Mulcahy. Subs: J Mulhern for Mulcahy (570, P Barden Jnr for Mulhern (70)

Louth – R Morrissey; D Morgan, D Ryan, A Smyth; L Molloy, C Quigley, J McDonnell; M Gahan, F Joyce; S Crosbie, S Kerrisk, N Keenan; S Connelly, D Geoghegan, P Fortune. Subs: A Mackin for Fortune (22), S Costello for Gahan (52), P Fallon for Mackin and M Fee for Crosbie (56), S Hodgins for Quigley (66)

Ref – J Judge (Mayo)

****

Monaghan 2-18 Leitrim 1-16

Ably led by the impressive Mark Treanor, Monaghan outgunned Leitrim in last 15 minutes of an evenly contested Lory Meagher Cup game in Carrick-on-Shannon to maintain their unbeaten run.

The sides were on level terms on eight occasions with Monaghan holding a 1-8 to 0-10 advantage at the interval. Playing against a breeze, Monaghan shaded the exchanges in the opening minutes of the second half but a Joe Murray 45th minute goal put Leitrim ahead by the minimum.

It continued to be a tit for tat encounter as Treanor and James Slevin traded points with Leitrim’s Sean Markham and Gavin O’Hagan. After that Treanor levelled the proceedings for an eight time when he put over a 54th minute free and signalled a final successful Monaghan surge.

Over the next six minutes Monaghan edged clearly ahead of Leitrim with points from James Slevin, Mark Treanor and Niall Garland and then a 63rd minute Conor Gernon goal put the Farney men in command. In this period Leitrim could respond with points each from frees by Cathal O’Donovan, Gavin O’Hagan and Clement Cunniffe.

Scorers – Monaghan: M Treanor 1-9 (5f 65); C Gernon 1-2; J Slevin & N Garland 0-2 each; D Hughes, C McHugh, C Guinan 0-1 each. Leitrim: G O’Hagan 0-7 (4f); J Murray 1-1; D Kelleher 0-3; C O’Donovan 0-2 (f); J McNabola, S Markham and C Cunniffe (f) 0-1 each.

Monaghan: H Byrne 6; B Flanagan 6, C Merick 7, C McAnespie 6; C Flynn 5, K Crawley 7, C McNally 6; C McHugh 5, D Hughes 7; M Treanor 9, C Gernon 8, P Malone 6; P McKenna 5, N Garland 7, R Andrews 5.

Subs: J Slevin 6 for Andrews (HT); C Guinan 5 for McKenna (48); P Heavin 3 for Gernon (69).

Leitrim: C. Cunniffe 6; P Lenehan 7, D McGovern 8, K Clerkin 6; C Hackett 6, K McDermott 6, J McNabola 7; M Feeney 6, C O’Donovan 7; B Delaney 5, S Keane 6, G O’Hagan 8; D Kelleher 7, S.Markam 6, J Murray 6.

Subs: L Moreton 4 for Keane (56); J Ward 2 for Markham (69).

Referee: A. McAleer (Donegal).