Lory Meagher Cup round-up: Cavan goals see off Monaghan, while Lancashire beat Leitrim

Two games took place in the Lory Meagher Cup on Saturday afternoon with near neighbours Cavan and Monaghan doing battle at Kingspan Breffni Park with the hosts edging home by 2-16 to 0-19.

Ultimately, it was the ability of the hosts to find the net that proved the difference with second-half goals from Diarmuid Carney and Sean Keating worth their weight in gold by the final whistle.

There was little to separate the teams in a first-half that saw them level on no less than seven occasions with a trio of scores from Niall Arthur handing Monaghan the early initiative.

Three points from Canice Maher saw Cavan draw level by the end of the first quarter and the hosts remained on parity thanks to a brace of points by the influential Cillian Sheanon.

The much-travelled Arthur continued to add to Monaghan’s tally while a brace of scores from Niall Garland and a Declan Hughes point saw the Farney edge clear approaching the break.

However, Sheanon’s fourth point of the half and a Maher free ensured Cavan entered the turnaround with a narrow 0-11 to 0-10 advantage.

A Thomas Hughes score left the teams deadlocked once again early in the second-half but Cavan struck for the game’s first goal through Carney in the 38th minute and pushed on through points from Maher and Dillon Mulligan.

Arthur and Garland helped ensure Monaghan stayed in touch but they were dealt another body blow in the 57th minute as Sean Keating’s goal pushed Cavan six points clear.

Maher added a point soon after and while it proved their final score of the game, another sequence of three Arthur points proved insufficient, leaving Monaghan still seeking their first win of the campaign.

Earlier in the day, Lancashire piled on the pressure in the second-half to defeat Leitrim by 4-15 to 1-15 in Drumshanbo.

The teams entered the break on level terms at 1-8 apiece with Joe Murray scoring the home goal but the exiles pulled away after the break to build on last week’s win over Longford.