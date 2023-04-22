| 9.1°C Dublin

Lory Meagher Cup round-up: Cavan goals see off Monaghan, while Lancashire beat Leitrim

Two games took place in the Lory Meagher Cup on Saturday afternoon with near neighbours Cavan and Monaghan doing battle at Kingspan Breffni Park with the hosts edging home by 2-16 to 0-19.

Ultimately, it was the ability of the hosts to find the net that proved the difference with second-half goals from Diarmuid Carney and Sean Keating worth their weight in gold by the final whistle.

