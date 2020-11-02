| 6.6°C Dublin

Lory Meagher Cup: Fermanagh progress despite draw

Fermanagh 0-16 Cavan 1-13

(stock photo) Expand

Close

(stock photo)

(stock photo)

SPORTSFILE

(stock photo)

Independent.ie Sportsdesk

Three unanswered points saw Fermanagh into the final of this year's Lory Meagher Cup.

In testing conditions at Brewster Park, Enniskillen, the hosts left it late to grab a share of the spoils after trailing for the opening hour.

Following their opening round victory over Louth, the Ernesiders needed just a draw to advance to the final and John Duffy's 71st-minute free duly worked the oracle.

Fermanagh looked to be on the losing path in the 38th minute though when the red-carding of Mark Slevin was followed by Brian Fitzgerald's free seconds later which put Cavan 0-11 to 0-7 in front.

Fermanagh played second fiddle to Cavan in the first half and Fitzgerald's accuracy from frees helped propel the visitors into a 0-10 to 0-6 interval lead.

Thanks, in part, to Seán Corrigan's form up front, Fermanagh hung in and they levelled matters on the hour mark when Tom Keenan's snap shot made it 0-12 apiece.

Cavan hit back with interest though with an opportunist goal from Fiachra Hughes in the 62nd minute. But Fermanagh refused to lie down and a tremendous point from Tom Keenan and a brace of frees from John Duffy earned the hosts a place in the decider.

Scorers - Fermanagh: S Corrigan 0-8 (6f); C McShea, C Duffy, T Keenan, J Duffy (2f) 0-2 each. Cavan: B Fitzgerald 0-7 (5f, 1 '65); F Hughes 1-1; Cillian Sheanon 0-2; D Carney, S Keating, E Shalvey 0-1 each.

Fermanagh - M Curry 6; D Bannon 7, A Breslin 7, R Porteous 7; B McPhillips 6, M Slevin 6, F McBrien 7; C McShea 8, C Duffy 8; S Curran 6, L McCusker 6, J Duffy 7; T Keenan 7, S Corrigan 8, C Duffy 8. Subs: A McShea 6 for Curran (34), J Tormey 6 for McPhillips (46).

Cavan - D Sheridan 7; C Kelly 6, D Crudden 6, S Briody 6; A Sheridan 7, E Shalvey 7, M Hynes 6; Colum Sheanon 8, L Óg Cooke 6; S Keating 6, F Hughes 7, D Carney 7; J Barry 6, B Fitzgerald 8, Cillian Sheanon 7. Subs: M Moffett 6 for Cooke (34), F Williams 6 for Crudden (46), P Brady 6 for Barry (50), K Conneely 6 for Hughes (62), D Crudden for Shalvey (65).

Ref - T Conway (Derry)

Indo Sport

Related Content