Longford record first victory of Lory Meagher Cup campaign by seeing off Warwickshire

Longford 2-23 Warwickshire 1-09
Longford recorded their first win in the Lory Meagher Cup and moved up to second in the table with a comprehensive win over Warwickshire in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday afternoon.
It was a game that Longford dominated. After losing their opening game to Lancashire last weekend they needed a response, and they got just that. Warwickshire were very poor in the first half but a little better in the second.
Longford fired over two early points before Warwickshire replied with their opening point through Kevin Murphy in the fourth minute. Evan Tully, Reuben Murray (3), David Buckley and Cathal Mullane were all on target as Longford opened up a 10-point lead in the 17th minute.
It was all Longford in the opening half. Warwickshire struggled to get into the game and were only able to add two more points to their tally. Points from Mullane (3), Karl Murray, Paddy Lynam gave Adrian Moran’s side a 0-19 to 0-03 lead going in at the interval.
Things got worse for Warwickshire in the 41st minute when Reuben Murray fired to the net for Longford’s first goal. Buckley and Ronan Sheahan hit over points before Paddy Lynam raised the green flag in the 44th minute as Longford stretched their lead to 21 points.
Both teams made changes and emptied their benches. The English side scored a consolation goal in the 66th minute through Niall Eames. Jack Grealish got a late point for Warwickshire as they fell to a heavy defeat.
SCORERS
Longford - R Murray 1-5, P Lynam 1-2, C Mullane 0-5 (4f), D Buckley 0-4, E Tully 0-2, K Cox, K Murray, C Flynn, A Quinn, R Sheahan 0-1 each. Warwickshire - N Eames 1-1, J Grealish, B O’Sullivan, L Hands 0-2 each, O Coffey, K Murphy 0-1 each.
TEAMS
Longford: P Burke 7; K Cox 7, E Allen 7, K Murray 7; E Tully 8, J Casey 7, D Crossan 7; C Flynn 7, P Lynam 8; A Quinn 7, C Mullane 7, R Murray 8; L Browne 7, R Sheahan 7, D Buckley 8.
Subs: R Maher for Quinn (41), I Dolan for Flynn and M Hawes for Browne (57), D Regan for Cox and C Farrell for R Murray (67)
Warwickshire: P Hands 5; S Clarke 5, D Ryan 5, C Shalvey 5; M Keane 5, J Collins 5, M Holland 5; R Murray 5, J Grealish 6; N Eames 5, B O’Sullivan 6, O Coffey 6; K Murphy 5, L Hands 5, A Hanley 5.
Subs: P Crehan 5 for Ryan (ht), N Lenihan for Hanley (48), D King for Murray (48), E Williams for Hands (67)
Referee: N Malone (Clare)