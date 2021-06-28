Lohan defies poisoned chalice to get Banner rising again

Brian Lohan might be developing immunity to the poison in the Clare chalice.

The manager’s signature move during his playing career was a barnstorming run out of defence. Buffeted, bumped and blocked by opposition players, the man in the red helmet would nevertheless burst out to deliver a clearance which sent Banner fans into a frenzy.

Lohan’s first two seasons in the hot seat have seemed a bit like the situation which used to confront him near his own goal. But this time the challenges have been flying in off the field as well as on it.

A disappointing championship campaign last year, with trouncings by Limerick and Waterford and an embarrassingly close shave against Laois, was bad enough. But Lohan has also been a target during the internecine war being waged within Clare itself.

Unlike almost every other manager, the Banner boss must know an element within his own county would love to see him fail. That makes his job one of the least enviable in Irish sport.

Read More

Yet one abiding memory of the great Lohan runs of the ‘90s is how the Wolfe Tones star didn’t just shrug off heavy challenges but seemed to relish them. Yesterday’s upset of Waterford displayed an unmistakeable link between Lohan the player and Lohan the manager.

This was old-school stuff with more than a hint of the Ger Loughnane approach about it. Clare hunted in packs, won all the 50-50 balls, kept tight to opposition forwards in a way seldom seen in this whistle-happy era and overpowered Waterford physically.

Seldom does a championship match witness such a vast difference in intensity between two teams. This may have been the most flattering four-point defeat in GAA history. Had Clare not struck a whopping 22 wides, many from scoreable positions, their winning margin would have comfortably stretched into double figures.

It would have been a proper reflection of proceedings. Waterford saved some blushes with a final-quarter rally but the gulf between the two teams was enormous. Noting that Tony Kelly played a leading role for Clare is like noting that the sun came up this morning. Kelly has never been better than he was in a largely losing cause last year and yesterday he bookended Clare’s tally with two trademark points.

Both were the kind of mini-artworks the Ballyea man specialises in. The first involved instant perfect control to set up a turn and shot. The second saw him dodge a posse of defenders before shortening his grip to sweep over an insurance point which stilled Déise thoughts of a heist for the ages.

Lohan may be best pleased by the cohesion and obduracy of a defence which held Waterford’s starting attack to a paltry two points from play. The gritty corner-back play of Rory Hayes evoked memories of the manager’s brother Frank, while John Conlon was imperious at centre half-back.

Having spent almost his entire intercounty career in the full-forward line, Conlon represented a considerable gamble as a championship No 6. But in Thurles he looked born to the role. A terrific block on a goal hunting Stephen Bennett 10 minutes from time was a highlight while Conlon’s creative side was illustrated by a wondrous 90-yard through pass in the first half which should have resulted in an Aron Shanagher goal.

Shanagher’s performance epitomised Clare’s attacking shortcomings on the day. He earned the penalty which Kelly converted for the only goal and seemed to have the edge over the Waterford full-back line but still finished scoreless.

With Clare’s backs facing a monumental task against Tipperary next Sunday, a repeat of yesterday’s squandermania will be fatal to their hopes. The Banner will be underdogs again, yet they’re an appealing dark horse. It’s just three years since they should have beaten Galway in an epic semi-final which might have proved a defining moment. All has been drift since with the plethora of backroom squabbles appearing to take its toll on the team.

Yesterday signalled a return of bite and spirit which could make Clare dangerous opposition. The resurrection of those old Banner qualities indicate that, whatever else is going on, the players have plenty of faith in the manager.

If Clare can now be added to the list of possible contenders, Waterford can be removed from it. Even allowing for the absence of key players this was an enormously disappointing display. Clare inaccuracy allied with battling performances by Austin Gleeson and Stephen Bennett took the bad look off the scoreline but too many Waterford men were consistently hustled off the ball, caught on the hop or just outpaced.

Last season’s run to the All-Ireland final suggested Liam Cahill had the Déise on an upward path yet this display was all too reminiscent of those following their previous appearance in the All-Ireland final which cost Derek McGrath and Páraic Fanning their jobs.

Lohan’s old colleague Davy Fitzgerald also proved unable to bring Waterford any further having steered them to an All-Ireland final in his first year. Lack of continuity is an old Déise bugbear. This result feels like one small step forward for Clare but one giant leap backward for Waterford.

Clare’s boss will know his side remain a work in progress. But perhaps those 22 wides will remind him of the 20 the Banner struck when scraping through their first championship match against Cork back in 1995. Once you get on a run, who knows where it’ll end?

The red helmet might have been replaced by a baseball cap but Brian Lohan is back on the warpath. Opponents home and away take note.