Lohan defies poisoned chalice to get Banner rising again

Eamonn Sweeney

Talking Point

John Conlon of Clare Expand
The red helmet might have been replaced by a baseball cap but Brian Lohan is back on the warpath. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

The red helmet might have been replaced by a baseball cap but Brian Lohan is back on the warpath. Photo: Sportsfile

Brian Lohan might be developing immunity to the poison in the Clare chalice.

The manager’s signature move during his playing career was a barnstorming run out of defence. Buffeted, bumped and blocked by opposition players, the man in the red helmet would nevertheless burst out to deliver a clearance which sent Banner fans into a frenzy.

Lohan’s first two seasons in the hot seat have seemed a bit like the situation which used to confront him near his own goal. But this time the challenges have been flying in off the field as well as on it.

