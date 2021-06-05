| 10.7°C Dublin

Limerick’s woes and Leeside goals only tell half the story of league season framed by frees

Frank Roche

Pretenders will take hope from hints of Shannonside slippage – but they shouldn’t read too deeply into a ‘sparring’ event without a final

Catch me if you can: The evergreen Patrick Horgan of Cork in action against Westmeath players, from left, Darragh Egerton, Shane Clavin and Aonghus Clarke during the recent Division 1 clash in Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Catch me if you can: The evergreen Patrick Horgan of Cork in action against Westmeath players, from left, Darragh Egerton, Shane Clavin and Aonghus Clarke during the recent Division 1 clash in Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The league without a final has been dismissed by some as a competition that doesn’t matter. But given its temporary new home in the calendar, with summer blood and thunder almost upon us, there are still lessons to be absorbed from this year’s Allianz Hurling League.

After a ‘mini-break’ for 10 of the top 12 teams, action resumes this weekend for its concluding two rounds – we are loath to say climax – but what have we learned so far?

 

