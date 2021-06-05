Limerick’s woes and Leeside goals only tell half the story of league season framed by frees

The league without a final has been dismissed by some as a competition that doesn’t matter. But given its temporary new home in the calendar, with summer blood and thunder almost upon us, there are still lessons to be absorbed from this year’s Allianz Hurling League.

After a ‘mini-break’ for 10 of the top 12 teams, action resumes this weekend for its concluding two rounds – we are loath to say climax – but what have we learned so far?

CRISIS, WHAT CRISIS?

There’s a good reason that no one is screaming ‘Limerick in crisis!’ just yet . . . because the memory of how remorselessly dominant they were last year is still so fresh. The All-Ireland final against Waterford, when they tallied a typical 0-30, was only six months ago.

Yet it’s the default optimism of pretenders to spy hope in any hint of weakness from your chief rival, and Limerick have offered up several morsels.

In bald statistical terms, a team that won ten straight league and championship matches in 2020 has failed to win any of its first three in 2021: a draw with Tipperary and back-to-back losses against Galway and Waterford.

A team that specialised in strangulation via points last winter (they only found the net in one of their five SHC outings, with a treble against Tipp) has maintained that goal-shy trend with the solitary exception of Séamus Flanagan’s green flag in Salthill. The big difference? Their championship average of 30 points has fallen to an early league figure of 20.

But therein lies the rub: we are talking ‘early league’. There are some similarities, we suspect, between Limerick’s initial form graph and that of the Dublin footballers over several recent leagues: the latter would frequently look undercooked and vulnerable in the early weeks . . . far less so after St Patrick’s Day.

The difference here is that championship will be upon us much sooner.

The last fortnight will have been welcomed by John Kiely, allowing Limerick to complete a block of training away from the public glare. They could do with the timely tonic of clipping a resurgent Cork tonight, if only to soothe their own nerves. But beating Cork on July 3 is all that matters.

REBELS’ LUST FOR GOALS

For years, people have questioned Cork’s (dis)interest in chasing league glory, reflected in the eye-catching stat of no NHL title since 1998.

For a county that always judged itself on summer silver, this was understandable – except it hasn’t exactly helped a county with no Liam MacCarthy since 2005.

And now, wouldn’t you know, Cork have got off to a flyer in a year that won’t even have a league final.

They have set the early pace in the more competitive beast that is Division 1 Group A.

Now for the caveat: their last two fixtures, in Limerick tonight and then at home to Galway, should give us a much clearer picture of Rebel rude health or otherwise.

But one statistic jumps from the page: Cork have already plundered 14 goals, one more than the rest of Division 1A combined. No surprise to see the eternally prolific Patrick Horgan leading the charge with 3-22; even more intriguing is the form of Alan Connolly, poaching 4-2 from just over 70 minutes, spread over one start and two cameos.

The star turn of Blackrock’s county final win last October, Connolly only turns 20 next month.

FREE-FOR-ALL

Two quotes to encapsulate some of the anger that greeted rule enforcement in the early weeks of the league.

“No one wants to be going into a summer of frees … who would come up with an idea to slow down the game and give frees? For me, that’s madness,” said Offaly boss Michael Fennelly after week one.

“It does appear that the game has changed in the last four months whilst we’ve all been at home and somebody decided to take the tackle out of the game,” lamented Limerick’s John Kiely after week two.

Managers – they would say that?

True, their endless enthusiasm for denouncing dastardly rule changes is nothing new. But have they a point ?

The controversially altered advantage rule is not just a misnomer (given it has led to far more stoppages) but a far more infuriating change than the new cynical foul rule. This isn’t purely the fault of either the rule itself or refereeing pedantry, mind you.

The modern free-taker’s capacity to punish the merest tug from even 100 metres has stifled the game’s flow just as much. It has also fuelled debate about the potential need to modify sliotars or hurley ‘sweet spots’, given that you can’t dial back the conditioning of elite county players.

Part of Kiely’s recent ire was obviously predicated on Limerick’s high foul count in the first two rounds. They conceded 12 pointed frees against Tipperary and 15 against Galway, but this fell to five against Waterford – a sign, perhaps, of less ring-rust and a particular focus that week on their tackling technique.

They have still coughed up the joint highest tally of converted frees to date – 0-32 versus the 1-29 leaked by Waterford, with Laois next on 0-31. As a percentage of scores conceded, fouls account for 45pc of Limerick’s debit column – higher than Wexford (43pc) and Dublin (41pc). Overall, almost 35pc of scores in Divisions 1A and 1B stemmed from frees or penalties. Just 23pc of the scores conceded by Westmeath originated from fouls – but that’s more an indictment of their defensive porousness (0-28 frees from a total of 13-83) as they struggle at this rarefied level.

Champions, like Kilkenny in their pomp and now Limerick, are more inclined to test the pliability of the rule book and/or referees. So far, based not just on those frees but on the retrospective suspension of Diarmaid Byrnes and red cards for Séamus Flanagan and Kyle Hayes, the current holders have been playing too close to that fabled edge. How this dynamic unfolds over the coming weeks will be fascinating.

OLD GUARD STILL HAVE IT

Just as fascinating, over the last two league rounds and more especially the championship, will be the ability of hurling’s old guard to still thrive among the twentysomethings.

We’ve already referenced Patrick Horgan whose 3-22 (3-4 from play) leaves the Cork metronome just a point behind Tipp’s Jason Forde and Dublin’s Donal Burke in the current Division 1 scoring charts. Horgan, now 33, has won two of his four All-Stars in his thirties.

TJ Reid is older still: the wizard of Ballyhale turns 34 in November. No country for old men? Davy Fitzgerald may disagree after watching Reid take his Wexford defence for 1-18 (1-3 from play) last Sunday. That’s the highest individual haul in this year’s league – from a player who has won back-to-back All-Stars in the last two years, bringing his career total to five.

So far, Galway have carefully managed the game-time of Joe Canning (33 in October) with one lively cameo against Limerick and 55 minutes against Tipperary. The latter’s captain and talisman, Séamus Callanan (33 in September), didn’t feature in the opening three rounds as he rehabbed a back injury. The influence of Canning and Callanan hasn’t dimmed, however, and that will become more apparent as we morph from league sparring to the real thing.

AND FINALLY . . .

A shorthand summary of the league to date and what it tells us about summer … Galway and Tipp have shown (if not quite consistently) that they remain two of the most likely pretenders to Limerick’s crown. Kilkenny haven’t gone away, you know. There are reasons to be cautiously pessimistic about the trophy prospects of Wexford, Dublin and also Clare, whose internecine squabbles and ‘close contact’ Covid battle with Wexford have filled far more column inches than the quality of their hurling.

And finally, for all the heroics of Antrim against Clare, there is no such thing as a 12-team elite in hurling, as Laois and (even more painfully) Westmeath have discovered.