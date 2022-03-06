Limerick’s winless league start continues with draw against Clare

Tony Kelly of Clare is tackled by Ronan Connolly of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Honours shared at Cusack Park, and so Limerick’s winless start to the Allianz Hurling League season stretches into a fourth game even as they finally get off the mark.

Once again John Kiely’s stuttering champions finished with 14 men, albeit this time Aaron Gillane walked late on for a second yellow and so there’ll be no suspension ramifications.

Clare also lost a man near the death, wing-back Jack Browne picking up his second yellow for a foul on Cathal O’Neill (or possibly dissent at the decision) that yielded an equalising free for Limerick sub David Reidy.

That came in the 73rd minute. In a frantic finale, even Clare boss Brian Lohan was yellow-carded for his complaint over a Limerick free – but Diarmaid Byrne’s testing attempt from the shadow of the stand drifted wide.

Ultimately, after a game pockmarked by too many frees and almost as many wides, neither side could have too many complaints.

Tony Kelly was arguably the best player on view, papering over several cracks in the Clare attack while accumulating 0-11 (three from play), but even the mercurial wizard of Ballyea mixed the errant with the majestic, shooting seven sides from play and frees.

At the other end, Limerick wing-back Byrnes was their second-top scorer with 0-5 (two from play), but he also chipped in with five second half wides.

The overall wide count was 15 for Clare, 12 for the visitors. Both teams advance to the last round of the league, but clearly with more than one eye on the fast-approaching Munster SHC round-robin starting on Easter Sunday.

In a surreal echo of last season, Limerick had failed to secure a single win in their first three league outings – and this time, unlike at the same juncture in 2021, they were still pointless after a trilogy of losses to Wexford, Galway and Cork.

Crisis, what crisis?

John Kiely’s chosen team was, to at least some extent, a statement of intent. He had named 11 of his All-Ireland winning ‘15’ – the odd quartet out being Séamus Flanagan, suspended after his red card in Cork, long-term cruciate absentee Peter Casey plus Seán Finn and Kyle Hayes.

They were replaced by Richie English and a trio of talented rookies, Adam English, Cathal O’Neill and Colin Coughlan.

Shaken and stirred, the All-Ireland champions exploded from the Ennis traps with three unanswered points in the first four minutes, via frees from Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes and an excellent touchline effort from Tom Morrissey.

Read More

But, to their credit, Clare replied with the next two scores from a Tony Kelly free and Cathal Malone – and the remainder of the half continued in that tit-for-tat vein, Limerick stretching three and briefly four points clear only for their hosts to peg them back.

Clare might even have drawn level in the 21st minute after lively corner-forward Shane Meehan broke inside the cover and along the end line, before his scooped pass was bundled to the net by the inrushing David Fitzgerald.

But Fitzgerald was penalised for an infringement in the square and the goal scratched off.

As the half progressed, it became something of a deadball shootout between Gillane and Kelly. By the midpoint they were tied on 0-6 - five converted frees apiece, along with a point from play.

Limerick led by 0-11 to 0-9 at the break, but Clare upped the ante in the third quarter. They final drew level in the 50th minute, typically off the stick of Kelly – and then almost immediately went ahead through David Fitzgerald.

By then Gillane and his shadow, Conor Cleary, had already been booked for an off-the-ball tussle – and a second booking followed for the Limerick full-forward after another tussle with Cleary as a Byrnes free drifted wide.

Scorers – Clare: T Kelly 0-11 (8f), D Fitzgerald 0-2, C Malone, S Meehan, R Taylor, R Mounsey (sideline cut), J McCarthy 0-1 each. Limerick: A Gillane 0-7 (6f), D Byrnes 0-5 (3f), T Morrissey 0-2, G Hegarty, C O’Neill, A English, D Reidy (f) 0-1 each.

Clare: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; J Browne, J Conlon, D McInerney; S Golden, J McCarthy; C Malone, D Fitzgerald, R Taylor; S Meehan, T Kelly, R Mounsey. Subs: P Crotty for Mounsey (52), P Duggan for Golden (55), G Cooney for Meehan (60), P Donnellan for McCarthy (64).

Limerick: N Quaid; R English, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, C Coughlan; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A English, A Gillane, C O’Neill. Subs: R Connolly for Hannon (inj 30), B O’Grady for O’Donovan (53), G Mulcahy for Hegarty (56), P Ryan for English (61), D Reidy for T Morrissey (66).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).