In those 75 minutes we saw it all – the fruits of every bit of coaching that has gone into this Limerick team over the last five or six years.

Everything they learned from John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk was put to use to get them across the line, to make them what they are: a team with a legacy that will last forever.

I’m full of admiration for them and no matter your allegiance, you have to take your hat off to a very special bunch of players. From the start, they strong-armed Kilkenny into playing the match on their terms.

Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey were the two lads I was concerned about coming into it and they duly came to life on the big day. Together with Kyle Hayes, that lethal half-forward line scored 1-13.

So many times, Nickie Quaid found them off puck-outs with ease and Kilkenny just weren’t able to handle them – that trio had the edge no matter which side had possession.

Limerick are technically so good when the opposition has the ball.

They were able to sit back and allow Kilkenny to come at them. At times, Kilkenny needed to carry the ball a bit more but you could see why they didn’t: Limerick knew exactly what was coming and were ready for it.

In the first half, Limerick turned them over off a few short puck-outs, corralling Kilkenny’s backs into a wall, stripping the ball and getting a couple of good scores. Kilkenny’s full backs were then afraid to receive it, simply not comfortable taking them and Eoin Murphy was forced to go long. Advantage Limerick.

While they got some joy at times off those long puck-outs, they just weren’t able to mix it up enough to unsettle Limerick. Long, delayed puck-outs into a highly organised defensive structure was playing into the Treaty’s hands and the graveyard they bring all opposition teams.

Don’t get me wrong. Kilkenny threw a lot of big punches, and did themselves proud but there were a few wides at crucial moments that were uncharacteristic and those misses, in the end, proved decisive. Kilkenny had chances to kick for the finish line.

There was a point Mikey Carey came out with a ball and was very clever, finding Richie Reid, and Reid found Padraig Walsh in a world of space, who hit a good point.

It was indicative of what they needed to do, but they just weren’t able to do enough of that. Again, credit to Limerick’s pressure game. It’s about being able to mix and match, though that’s easier said than done because Limerick are so well drilled at adjusting to the situation.

Kilkenny won only 14 of their 32 puck-outs and that shows the match was played on Limerick’s terms.

There were times Kilkenny could have got puck-outs off faster, but Limerick were always switched on, setting up so quick. Kilkenny switched the play up a little, but it just wasn’t enough. A few times they sent long, aimless ball down into a four-on-two situation, but that’s just biscuits to a bear.

TJ Reid and Walter Walsh were the only two able to make any sort of inroads and TJ, in particular, was utterly phenomenal – he brought the fight.

It was Limerick’s best performance of the year – yet again, bringing it out when it matters most – and we know that because Kilkenny just never went away. Like a true Cody team, they fought to the end.

But even when Limerick were under pressure, the champions never panicked, sticking to the process and remaining composed. That’s experience.

That’s the level you have to go to and it was typified by the side-line Limerick got at the end. Many teams might be tempted to take a fast one or even a shot at goal, but what did Hegarty do?

He didn’t force the play. He calmly put it down by the Hill 16 end and Limerick were happy to let that ball roll out. It was rugbyesque.

With the clock on their side, they played territory, forcing Kilkenny to take a side-line puck in their end.

That composure is so impressive amid such pressure – to think that clearly when many are losing their composure.

It’s a rehearsed move and because they allowed Kilkenny to have possession in that corner, Limerick were able to play a numbers game, knowing that unless something special happened, they had them.

Kilkenny lost little in defeat, clichéd as that seems. When you think of where they were before the Clare match – so unsure of what exactly they were – they showed glimpses that they can adapt their style and threaten any side.

The question now: where can they close the margins?

Through absolute heart and never-say-die attitude, they came close, but imagine if Kilkenny could play a little bit smarter? If they could increase the puck-outs-won percentage? Hindsight is wonderful, I guess.

They have a bit of work to do to get to that level, but it’s there for them now. I’m hoping TJ Reid stays put, though, as they’ll need him to get over the line next year. He is without doubt one of our greatest ever players if not the best

I have to sign off with a shoutout to Limerick’s MVP quarterback: Nickie Quaid. Up to now, pundits have touched on how important he is, but to me he’s more critical than any Limerick player.

Yes, he’s got willing runners, but he’s the man who drags them left and right, his puck-outs so often arrowed right on the money. He was able to find Limerick players so many times and, one pass later, the shot was off and over the bar.

To me, Quaid has to be considered for Hurler of the Year. All season long, he’s been a jewel in the champions’ crown.