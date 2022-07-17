| 22.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Limerick’s success under John Kiely is a legacy that will last forever

Eddie Brennan

Expert View

Limerick manager John Kiely with the Liam MacCarthy cup after his side's All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Limerick manager John Kiely with the Liam MacCarthy cup after his side's All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny. Photo: Sportsfile

Limerick manager John Kiely with the Liam MacCarthy cup after his side's All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny. Photo: Sportsfile

Limerick manager John Kiely with the Liam MacCarthy cup after his side's All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny. Photo: Sportsfile

In those 75 minutes we saw it all – the fruits of every bit of coaching that has gone into this Limerick team over the last five or six years.

Everything they learned from John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk was put to use to get them across the line, to make them what they are: a team with a legacy that will last forever.

Most Watched

Privacy