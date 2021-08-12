Limerick’s Peter Casey cleared to play in All-Ireland final against Cork

LIMERICK hurler Peter Casey has received a dramatic suspension reprieve and is free to play in the All-Ireland SHC final against Cork on Sunday week.

The corner-forward successfully contested what would have been a two-match ban when appearing before the Central Hearings Committee this evening.

The decision was reported by the ‘Limerick Leader’ and subsequently confirmed by a county board spokesperson when contacted by Independent.ie.

Limerick GAA chiefs took the decision on Tuesday night to contest Casey’s suspension, arising from an off-the-ball tangle with Waterford’s Conor Gleeson. He had been red-carded just before the hour mark in last Saturday’s semi-final win over the Deise.

Referee John Keenan reached his decision after consulting with his umpires and appeared to indicate that it was for use of the head.

However, Limerick launched a successful defence of their player, as reflected in the CHC ruling, and he is now clear to face Cork as John Kiely’s team seek to win back-to-back All-Irelands for the first time in Limerick’s history.