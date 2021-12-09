Limerick’s Gang of 12 complete a miserable end of year for Rebels as Cork get an All-Star snub

The shock and awe of Limerick’s first-half dalliance with perfection in the All-Ireland hurling final has now been replaced by something equally shocking and awesome.

For the first time in the half-century history of the scheme, in either code, the runners-up have failed to secure a single All-Star.

And directly linked to this total eclipse of the People’s Republic is another standout milestone: 12 Limerick All-Stars in the one season.

Time for a smidgen of perspective: August 22 was the nadir of Cork’s year. Nothing could get worse than a 16-point obliteration on the very day you had started to believe all the pre-match hype – against your better judgement, perhaps – about those Rebel speed machines.

That said, if they felt chastened then, the Cork hurling family will feel entirely bereft this morning as they awake to an historic All-Stars snub.

Cork’s loss, not for the first time this year, is Limerick’s gain.

Never before has a team of all-conquering champions surged into double-digits. Now John Kiely’s insatiable machine has beaten, by an eye-watering three, the previous benchmark of nine – shared by Kilkenny three times, Limerick themselves last year, and the footballers of Dublin (twice) and Kerry. Time to split Shannonside in two, anyone?

Perhaps the most salient indicator of Limerick’s total domination of the 2021 GAA GPA All-Stars hurling team, sponsored by PwC, is the fact that their three starters who fail to make the cut would not have looked too far out of place in any final selection.

But keeper Nickie Quaid (despite another unflappable campaign),

full-back Dan Morrissey (despite two-and-a-half towering displays after his Munster final introduction) and inside sniper Aaron Gillane (despite a wonderfully destructive final) are left on the outside looking in.

There are eminently plausible reasons, mind you, why Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy, Waterford skipper Conor Prunty and Clare talisman Tony Kelly have gate-crashed the party.

More to the point, the affronted bridesmaids from Cork could cite several reasons why one, or more, of their team should have been included at Limerick’s expense.

But your case is inevitably weakened when, in the heavyweight title bout, undisputed champions (who won their four summer fixtures by a cumulative 40 points) pummel the young pretenders senseless.

Cork had a queue of contenders going into this year’s final but many of them – notably corner-back Seán O’Donoghue and attacking speedster Jack O’Connor – struggled in the face of that Limerick onslaught.

Séamus Harnedy and Patrick Horgan had more than decent finals but they, too, failed to persuade enough of the judging panel (comprising members of the national Gaelic games media) that they had done enough.

You’d imagine that one of those overlooked Rebel forwards would have make the final cut if Kelly, who had been nominated at midfield, was named there.

Instead, availing of the scheme’s flexibility, the selectors have pushed Kelly into attack – and it’s hard to quibble on the basis that Clare’s wizard-in-residence essentially played there on his way to amassing 3-41 in just four SHC outings.

This, in turn, has the effect of ensuring an all-Treaty engine room: William O’Donoghue was always in pole position for a maiden award, and he has been joined by fellow All-Star rookie, Darragh O’Donovan.

The champions have three other first-time winners in Barry Nash (who often excelled as the free man at corner-back); Séamus Flanagan (the supreme and often selfless target man); and corner-forward Peter Casey (further recompense for the cruciate injury that forced him off in the final at a time when he was firmly in ‘Man of the Match’ terrain).

The remainder of the Limerick ‘Gang of 12’, for the most part, picked themselves: Seán Finn winning his fourth consecutive gong at corner-back, the half-back Maginot Line of Diarmaid Byrnes, skipper Declan Hannon and Kyle Hayes (all winning their second awards); and a similar clean sweep of the half-forward positions, filled by Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey.

The two wing men are honoured for a second time – it’s fair to surmise that reigning player of the year Hegarty came with a late burst, having returned to top form with his 2-2 final haul.

As for who succeeds Hegarty as 2021 hurler supreme, Finn and Hayes have been nominated alongside the mesmeric Lynch … the Pied Piper of Patrickswell looks a shoo-in, albeit that vote belongs to the players and will be announced during tomorrow night’s televised RTÉ show.

Safe to say, not many Corkonians will be tuning in.

2021 All-Star hurling team

1 Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny, 3rd award)

2 Sean Finn (Limerick, 4th)

3 Conor Prunty (Waterford, 1st)

4 Barry Nash (Limerick, 1st)

5 Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick, 2nd)

6 Declan Hannon (Limerick, 2nd)

7 Kyle Hayes (Limerick, 2nd)

8 William O'Donoghue (Limerick, 1st)

9 Darragh O'Donovan (Limerick, 1st)

10 Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick, 2nd)

11 Cian Lynch (Limerick, 3rd)

12 Tom Morrissey (Limerick, 2nd)

13 Tony Kelly (Clare, 3rd)

14 Seamus Flanagan (Limerick, 1st)

15 Peter Casey (Limerick, 1st)

ALL-STAR HURLING SELECTION PANEL: Colm Keys, Seán Moran, Brian Carthy, Marty Morrissey, John Fogarty, Karl O’Kane, Gordon Manning, Pat Nolan, Damien Lawlor, Enda McEvoy, Denis Walsh, Vincent Hogan, MacDara MacDonncha, Seán Bán Breathnach, Philip Lanigan, John Harrington.