There are enough weathered fatalists in Tipperary to maybe have seen this coming, but Limerick still introduced them to a different kind of struggle here.

The day was won in a third quarter of little complexity or nuance. From ten points down to two up by the second water-break, Limerick returned to being that big, green boa constrictor again, just dining out on pet-shop mice. And Tipp?

There seemed an almost poignant loyalty in their team selection, an enduring trust in great men who owe their county nothing.

But high mileage is a heavy rucksack to carry when the mercury is this high, especially against a team whose taste is to hurl with Limerick’s vigour. And Tipp just hit a wall here. Of the team drilled by a dozen points in the 2019 equivalent of this game, they had eleven survivors in Sunday's starting XV.

It was a gamble that for 35 minutes worked gloriously, Eamonn O’Shea’s windmilling arms emblematic of their mood as they swept in under the South Stand for half-time. But all those tricks and oracles in their play just disappeared then, Limerick coming at them in a storm.

When Kyle Hayes made that barnstorming run to plunder a momentous 53rd-minute goal, Liam Sheedy responded with a triple substitution. He could have sent them in with oxygen tanks.

“An incredible game,” gasped John Kiely as the shadows began to lengthen in Cork. “Tipperary blew us off the field in the first 37 minutes, stringing passes together, shooting from all angles, splitting the posts, left, right and centre. But in the second half, we just engaged way more physically. An incredible game. Even though you only had 6,000 odd here, it felt like five times that.”

There’s a case to be made that Tipp have been the most beautiful team of the last decade, certainly the most wilful. An element of chance is fundamental to how they see the game. They play what they see, all wrist and abstract sunbursts.

And that’s how it was unspooling here. By the first water-break, Paul Kinnerk was bent low by his tactics board, gesticulating urgently. Yet, to the naked eye, any adjustments made seemed purely arcane in nature. Because Tipp’s flow was relentless.

Jason Forde had five points nailed from play in the opening fifteen minutes. And ‘Bubbles’? He wasn’t so much hurling as plucking the strings of a cello, getting to the break with 1-2 to his name and three almost nonchalant wides too in that gorgeous wrist-rolling style of his.

If anything, Limerick looked in a head-long hurry just to have the half done with and step in from the heat. But their greatest gift might just be its ability to stay deep in their own world. Aloof almost.

Cian Lynch, a peripheral figure in the opening half, all but moved to music in that third quarter, asserting himself not just as a roving centre-forward, but as lord mayor of the ‘forty’.

Limerick’s game is governed by faith and, when they needed it here, that faith looked stronger than it’s ever been. What could Sheedy have done? Maybe sent in bodies sooner?

“Yeah, but when you are going so well, it was hard to make a change” he admitted candidly. “But looking back on it now, the guys put in such a humongous effort to get us to that station, maybe we could have made a few changes a bit quicker.”

It was a refreshingly honest reflection from a man whose team has now lost its last three championship collisions with Limerick by an average of just under nine points.

Their first-half goals from Jake Morris and O’Dwyer were both the product of long Barry Hogan puck-outs breaking behind the Limerick cover, but the Kiladangan man’s options dried up dramatically thereafter. And, with Kinnerk’s trademark press tightening like a ligature, the short delivery became a ticking package to Tipp’s defenders.

Hogan actually saved brilliantly to deny Aaron Gillane a 42nd-minute goal only for Seamus Flanagan to force the rebound home.

But of course it’s a moot point if Gillane should still have been on the field by then, having swung back in frustration five minutes earlier in response to a foul from Cathal Barrett.

The free had already been signalled, but Gillane’s hurley still made angry contact with his marker.

After consultation with Cathal McAllister, Paud O’Dwyer opted for yellow. Had it been red, perhaps Limerick mightn’t have found such murderous momentum. The suspicion here, however, is that they’d somehow have found a way.

Tipp’s captain, Seamie Callanan, became an increasingly isolated figure at the Blackrock end, Dan Morrissey and Sean Finn invariably doubling up on him for the paltry rations coming their way. Tipp never died as such, they just became heavily tranquilised.

And by the finish, Noel McGrath, ‘Bubbles’ and Dan McCormack had all been rescued from the furnace, Sheedy perhaps thinking ahead to their looming All-Ireland quarter-final.

On the Portroe man’s watch, Tipp have twice plundered the MacCarthy Cup from this position, but it requires a leap of imagination to see them doing it again. “Our first 35 minutes was as good as we’ve ever played,” said Sheedy.

“It was a wonderful game. But I thought our lads died with their boots on.”