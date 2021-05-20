Limerick's Diarmuid Byrnes suspended for Waterford game after striking offence on Galway’s Jason Flynn caught on camera

Diarmuid Byrnes will miss Limerick's Allianz Division 1A League match with Waterford after being hit with a one-match suspension for an incident at the end of last Sunday's game with Galway.

TV cameras picked up Byrnes, the All-Ireland champions’ wing-back, lashing out at Galway's Jason Flynn after the pair had a confrontation just as the final whistle blew.

Flynn was treated briefly as he lay on the ground, but Byrnes did not face any censure from referee James Owens at the time. The Wexford official did, however, make reference to the incident in his subsequent report and that led to the Central Competitions Controls Committee investigating the incident earlier this week and imposing a one-match ban.

Limerick manager John Kiely expressed frustration with the number of frees awarded in the opening two rounds of the league and that may be a topic for discussion at this weekend's Central Council meeting.

In the meantime, hurling referees had a meeting this week to discuss the application of the new rules and the consensus was that the effects of the long lay-off has impacted on some of the tackles being executed.

Most referees are known not be in favour of the new guidelines around the advantage rule, preferring the allowance of five seconds in most cases, but there is confidence that they can find a balance in the coming weeks.