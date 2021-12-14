| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Limerick’s All-Star riches raises issues about selection system and poor standard of rivals

Martin Breheny

The Limerick squad break from the team photograph before this year's All-Ireland hurling final against Cork. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The Limerick squad break from the team photograph before this year's All-Ireland hurling final against Cork. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Limerick squad break from the team photograph before this year's All-Ireland hurling final against Cork. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Limerick squad break from the team photograph before this year's All-Ireland hurling final against Cork. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Limerick 12, Clare 1, Kilkenny 1, Waterford 1, Others 0. Just what does this year’s All-Star hurling team tell us about (a) Limerick, (b) their rivals, (c) the selectors?

At face value, it suggests that the current Limerick crop is possibly the greatest of all time and definitely the best since the All-Stars were launched 50 years ago and that the selectors recognised it by honouring four-fifths of the team that started in the All-Ireland final.

Most Watched

Privacy