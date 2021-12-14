Limerick 12, Clare 1, Kilkenny 1, Waterford 1, Others 0. Just what does this year’s All-Star hurling team tell us about (a) Limerick, (b) their rivals, (c) the selectors?

At face value, it suggests that the current Limerick crop is possibly the greatest of all time and definitely the best since the All-Stars were launched 50 years ago and that the selectors recognised it by honouring four-fifths of the team that started in the All-Ireland final.

Indeed, there’s disappointment down Limerick way that Nickie Quaid, Dan Morrissey and Aaron Gillane, who lost out to Eoin Murphy, Conor Prunty and Tony Kelly respectively, weren’t also selected in what would have been a first ever clean sweep by All-Ireland champions.

All-Stars have certainly been won by players who contributed less than Quaid, Morrissey and Gillane, but it would have been very strange if one county were deemed to have the best player in every position.

Pat Critchley, currently IT Carlow football manager, was an All-Star for Laois back in 1985

Pat Critchley, currently IT Carlow football manager, was an All-Star for Laois back in 1985

Twelve of 15 is questionable too, but then the context for All-Star selection changed gradually over the years before gathering real pace in recent times.

It used to centre mainly on individual excellence, whereas now it’s heavily influenced by the team dynamic and how players fit into it.

And since Limerick are the quintessential team unit, every player’s case is greatly enhanced by his colleagues and the support structure they implement so effectively.

Men like Laois’ Pat Critchley (1985), Westmeath’s David Kilcoyne (1986), Down’s Gerard McGrattan (1992) would stand no chance of winning an All-Star nowadays. Their individual excellence stood out in teams which had modest achievements, but that wouldn’t be recognised anymore.

Even the Allianz League counts for next to nothing in All-Star terms. That wasn’t the case in the past when the winners were almost always represented, even if their summer campaigns ended early.

The early stages of the championship is no longer all that important either and, as Cork discovered this year, even reaching the All-Ireland final brings no guarantee of an All-Star.

There should be nothing automatic about the All-Stars, but if All-Ireland runners-up aren’t guaranteed one, there’s no reason why the winners’ haul should overwhelm all the rest and certainly not to the degree established by Limerick last week.

Prior to this year, the hurling record stood at nine (Kilkenny 1982-2000-2008 and Limerick 2020). The average for All-Ireland winners over 50 years was just under seven, with Tipperary (1971), Kilkenny (1979) dipping as low as four.

Given the selection system that applies, it’s difficult to argue against Limerick’s haul, but that raises the question of whether a season’s work can be accurately assessed in December, rather than on a continual basis. Actually, it can’t.

If an All-Star team were selected at the end of the league, Limerick would have had a small representation, but that changed once they powered up during the championship.

That’s understandable, but it also meant that solid performances by others during the league counted for absolutely nothing by comparison with Limerick’s summer exploits.

The championship will always outweigh the league in accumulating All-Star kudos, but unless the system is changed so that there are regular meetings of selectors throughout the season, the balance will remain skewed.

It was always so, but is even more so in a tactical age when team, rather than individual, is more pronounced. Limerick’s unprecedented dominance of the All-Stars makes it imperative that the selection system is re-examined because it hasn’t kept pace with the changes in either fixture formats or how the game is played now.

Another issue raised by Limerick’s All-Star sweep is what it says about their rivals. Are John Kiely’s men the greatest ever, or is it a case of being the best at a time when others have slipped back?

I would side towards the latter view. The great Kilkenny team which won so much between 2000 and 2015, almost always had more top-class rivals than Limerick are encountering now.

Other than Limerick, which county has improved over the last few years? Tipperary have regressed considerably since 2019; Kilkenny are solid but not at anything like the level they used to be; Galway are unrecognisable from the squad that won the 2017 All-Ireland title.

Cork remain frustratingly inconsistent; Clare continue to be the team always talked about for the future but aren’t delivering; Wexford and Dublin keep banging their heads off glass ceilings.

Waterford have improved, but then the base was low following their sharp decline after reaching the 2017 All-Ireland final.

It’s a golden age for Limerick, but accumulating riches is made easier by the opposition, most of whom are going through mediocre times.

That’s nothing to do with Limerick, who are rightly basking in the glory of it all, but it needs to be borne in mind when assessing them in a wider context and their place in the all-time greatest roll of honour.

They may, of course, reinforce their claim as the greatest of all time over the next few years but, whatever a record number of All-Stars suggests, they are not there yet.

The big question now is how many of their rivals will improve next year. They need to, because none of them can feel remotely happy with the last few seasons.

It’s not the season for hurling jollies

Loughmore-Castleiney manager Frankie McGrath was unhappy over a number of aspects after their defeat by Ballygunner, including the dismissal of Noel and John McGrath, the state of the pitch in Dungarvan and being forced to play under lights.

“Is it necessary to play these games under lights? Is it for the benefit of the people at home (TV audience) or the players,” he said.

A 3.15 start would not have been possible except for lights. He didn’t mention it, but there’s another issue, too. Playing big club games – especially hurling – deep into December isn’t satisfactory.

This year’s disrupted schedule is a factor, but the fact remains that the All-Ireland hurling final was played on August 22. All but two counties were eliminated earlier, so why the late finishes to county championships, which pushed back provincial campaigns?

We’re told it will be different when the split season is fully operational (All-Ireland finals in July).

Really? I’ll believe it when I see it.

Meyler & Son – work well done

‘This is it. This is all you ever wanted. This is your opportunity’.

The message was under David Meyler’s hotel door on the morning after he signed for Sunderland in 2008.

It was written by his father, John, who had helped him negotiate the contract and who was now on his way back to Cork. He would have loved to see David play hurling for Cork, but his son’s desire to make it in soccer took him in a different direction.

The deal with Sunderland was the start of David’s successful career at club and international level, while John continued on his managerial journey through the GAA county and club scene. Father and son have now come together to present their lives and times in a new book Meyler – A Family Memoir.

Expertly woven together by sportswriter Fintan O’Toole, it’s a fascinating insight into their careers; the father as an enduring presence in GAA fields for decades as player and manager and the son as a fiercely determined player who made his dream work in the most demanding environments.