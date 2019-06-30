Sport Hurling

Sunday 30 June 2019

Limerick vs Tipperary, Munster hurling final: All-Ireland champions recall big guns for Gaelic Grounds clash

Cian Lynch in action against Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Cian Lynch in action against Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

It is Munster hurling final day at the Gaelic Grounds as Limerick host Tipperary. The game throws in at 2pm and you can follow the action in our live blog.

 

