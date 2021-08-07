Limerick v Waterford Ratings: Tom Morrissey delivers another virtuoso display as Treaty book All-Ireland final place

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid 8/10

Pulled down a Stephen Bennett free to deny a first-half point and stopped Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron raising green flags with a brilliant save from the latter. Puck-outs were as accurate as ever.

2. Seán Finn 7/10

Matched up with Dessie Hutchinson for the vast majority of the game and marginally edged the duel. Confident and assured in possession, rarely puts a foot wrong by doing the simple things right.

3. Dan Morrissey 8/10

A superb catch late in the first half led to a point for his younger brother Tom. Was caught once under a high ball when Austin Gleeson manufactured a goal chance, but was excellent otherwise.

4. Barry Nash 7/10

Comfortable as always in possession and always makes the wrong decision with ball in hand. Hit a first-half wide that he’d normally nail and hobbled off in the dying moments.

5. Diarmaid Byrnes 7/10

Hit one of his signature long-range points in the 28th minute before adding two frees from distance in the closing half. Was as strong and influential as ever, although his ankle injury is a minor worry.

Limerick v Waterford Limerick make All-Ireland statement with thumping victory over Waterford Posted by Independent.ie Sport on Saturday, August 7, 2021

6. Declan Hannon 7/10

Waterford operated with just five forwards so that allowed Hannon to sweep up unopposed at times. Was assured and controlled in possession and rarely misplaced any passes with the free role suiting him.

7. Kyle Hayes 8/10

Played some beautiful diagonal balls into Séamus Flanagan and Aaron Gillane while also raiding forward on a few occasions. Mesmerising flick to deny Patrick Curran a goal late on, strong defensive display.

8. Will O'Donoghue 8/10

Limerick's enforcer fired over a point just before the break and got through a mountain of work. Was able to get the upper hand on Jamie Barron once again and never tired.

9. Darragh O'Donovan 8/10

Quietly effective and rarely gets the headlines, but this was one of O'Donovan's best displays in a Limerick shirt. Did a lot of the dirty work and knitted play together with his efficient use of the ball.

10. Gearóid Hegarty 7/10

The 2020 Hurler of the Year was not his usual towering influence after a ding-dong battle with Calum Lyons. Still sent over a first-half point and laid the game-clinching goal on for Aaron Gillane, though.

11. Cian Lynch 7/10

Picked up an early yellow card for a high tackle, but finished the opening half with three points from play and evaded the clutches of man marker Conor Gleeson to feature in some crucial plays.

12. Tom Morrissey 9/10

What is it with Morrissey and All-Ireland semi-finals? Another huge display from the Ahane attacker with five points from play in an all-action performance which saw him feature almost everywhere. Man of the match.

13. Aaron Gillane 7/10

Recalled after his impact off the bench against Tipperary, Gillane had a mighty battle with Conor Prunty and his emphatically-finished goal in the 55th minute put the game to bed.

14. Séamus Flanagan 8/10

Three points form play in the opening half, the Feohanagh powerhouse added another beautiful effort over the shoulder effort and caused Shane McNulty all types of problems with his movement.

15. Peter Casey 6/10

Fired over tow points and showed some silky touches to set up scores, but was dismissed on the hour mark after an altercation with Conor Gleeson which will see him miss the final, unless it is successfully appealed.

Subs 5/10

Treaty boss John Kiely ran the bench very late with David Reidy (66), Graeme Mulcahy and Richie English (both 68), Conor Boylan (70) and Colin Coughlan (73) coming in, but the game was over at that stage.

Waterford

1. Shaun O'Brien 7/10

Hadn't a shot to save in the first half and found his targets well from puck-outs. A solid debut season from the De La Salle net minder, who had no chance to deny Gillane's 55th minute goal.

2. Ian Kenny 6/10

Picked up Casey and had a good battle, but the Ballygunner defender was beginning to give best before injury forced him off at the end of the third quarter.

3. Conor Prunty 8/10

The Waterford captain renewed acquaintances with Gillane and edged the duel. Got out in front and attacked the ball at every opportunity and is quickly becoming one of the game's best full-backs.

4. Shane McNulty 6/10

Struggled to deal with Flanagan's pace and physicality, as well as the exquisite deliveries which were coming his way. Was over eager at times but never game up and fought hard until the end.

5. Calum Lyons 7/10

Was not his usual self in the opening half and was justifiably pre-occupied with trying to keep tabs on Hegarty. Saw what he does best in the third quarter when raiding forward for two points.

6. Shane Bennett 6/10

Played as a de facto sweeper from the off, but was caught in possession at times and turned over. Passing was not nearly as crisp as normal and he was replaced at the end of the third quarter.

7. Kieran Bennett 6/10

Hit a point in the second minute, but was caught in possession and gobbled up by Limerick a few times. Struggled to deal with Tom Morrissey as his influence grew in the closing half.

8. Jamie Barron 7/10

Wasn't allowed to have his usual influence in the middle of the park where the Déise were second best, but moved into the full-forward line for the final quarter with plenty of success as he fired over two points.

9. Peter Hogan 5/10

Didn't get to open up his legs at all and put Limerick on the backfoot with his blistering pace. Lost his battle with O'Donovan hands down and was replaced in the 44th minute.

10. Jack Fagan 6/10

Tried to stay with Hayes and fought manfully, but came off second best and couldn't have enough of an influence on proceedings in attack. Was replaced in the 52nd minute.

11. Jack Prendergast 5/10

Had some glimpses of the sparkling championship form he brought into the semi-final, but was unable to dictate affairs and create overlaps. Taken off in the 44th minute after failing to fire.

12. Stephen Bennett 6/10

Had three monstrous hits in the first quarter, but added three crucial wides from long-range frees as well. The 2020 All-Star couldn't influence affairs like he normally does and spurned a last-minute goal chance.

13. Dessie Hutchinson 6/10

Marked by Finn for long stages, but found the going tough at times once again. Fired over two points from play, but wasn't able to cause the problems that his dazzling pace has in recent games.

14. Austin Gleeson 6/10

Picked up an early knock and struggled to exert his influence. Aside from a beautiful seventh-minute sideline cut, he tried to force the issue at times and fired two half chances straight at Quaid.

15. Conor Gleeson 6/10

Designated to track Lynch, but couldn't curtail him in the first half when conceding three points. Was even tighter after the break but the bird had flown. Involved in controversial incident that led to Casey's red.

Subs 6/10

Deise boss Liam Cahill tried to turn the tide with Darragh Lyons and Mikey Kiely (both 44) showing glimpses of what they can do but Neil Montgomery (52) or Patrick Curran (55) couldn't replicate previous efforts off the bench.