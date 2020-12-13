Limerick v Waterford player ratings: Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey lead the way in Treaty masterclass

Nickie Quaid 9

Waterford couldn’t find a way past him, even if some of the shots fired lacked real zip. By our count he stopped seven.

Seán Finn 9

The best corner-back in the business. Made it look easy with his anticipation shutting out Dessie Hutchinson again.

Dan Morrissey 8

The game ended with Morrissey nonchalantly trapping a Waterford delivery without a care. He hadn’t one all afternoon. Read the game brilliantly.

Barry Nash 7

The conversion to defender was completed here. Has the instinct to make space for himself and avoid trouble with pinpoint clearances.

Diarmaid Byrnes 8

Finally got in on the scoring act at the end but his booming deliveries were the source of at least three points.

Declan Hannon 8

His play was just as polished as his acceptance speech. Such a deft touch with his short passes, he scored one point and played it like an out-half.

Kyle Hayes 8

Threatened to run riot in the first half, scoring a point, overlapping for the most gilt-edged goal chance and teeing up at least three more.

Darragh O’Donovan 7

Busy and productive, he hit hard in a very busy middle third where he manoeuvred the traffic well in opposition to Jamie Barron.

William O’Donoghue 8

Brought his game to a new level with added ferocity, best emphasised by the pressure put on Kevin Moran to win a free for Aaron Gillane in the second half.

Gearóid Hegarty 9

A colossus throughout. Hurler of the Year in waiting. Scored seven points, won puck-outs, produced some delicate touches. Lucky again not to be at least yellow-carded though.

Cian Lynch 7

Productive first half, setting up three points but didn’t make the most out of the two goal chances.

Tom Morrissey 9

A dominant figure beneath puck-outs, scoring five points but giving the last pass for another six.

Aaron Gillane 8

Some advertisement for sore ribs! Nailed 10 points, four from play, some of which were trademark over-the-shoulder beauties.

Seamus Flanagan 7

Finished with three points as he put himself about with energy. Another big All-Ireland final performance.

Graeme Mulcahy 5

Little impact for the second successive game in Croke Park and made way for a more energised Peter Casey.

Subs

Peter Casey (7) made the biggest impact, Pat Ryan (6) scored a point, David Reidy (6) added to the effort, Paddy O’Loughlin and Adrian Breen were not on long enough to be rated.

- Colm Keys

Waterford



Stephen O’Keeffe 8

Made a brilliant double save in the first half when Waterford were rocking. Retained 30 of his puck outs and kept a clean sheet.

Ian Kenny 7

A no-nonsense display from the Ballygunner man who did well to marshal Graeme Mulcahy. Withdrawn after he picked up a yellow.

Conor Prunty 6

Was tasked with tracking Aaron Gillane from early and the Limerick man had three from play on the board at half time but some of the his scores were from the top drawer.

Shane McNulty 6

Like a lot of his defensive colleagues was under pressure at times with the power of Seamus Flanagan but kept to the task.

Calum Lyons 6

Looked to raid forward when possible but had plenty to do when charged with tracking Gearoid Hegarty for much of the afternoon. Grabbed a point but found nothing like the joy he did against Kilkenny.

Tadhg De Burca 7

More heartbreak for De Burca who picked up what looked like a serious injury after 20 minutes. He had just recovered from an ACL injury and had started well.

Kevin Moran 6

The only Waterford man to play in All-Ireland finals in three decades but the ultimate prize eluded him here again. Landed a fine point but was called for overcarrying and was withdrawn for Patrick Curran.

Jamie Barron 6

Usually so influential for Waterford, struggled to impose his hard running style on the game that powers so many Waterford attacks.

Kieran Bennett 6

Grabbed a point in the first half but like Barron struggled to make an impact on the game as Limerick’s power around the middle third told.

Jack Fagan 5

Stuck manfully to the task but couldn’t exert anything like the influence he did in the All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny. Limerick ensured he didn’t rule the skies like he had last time.

Neil Montgomery 5

The only change to the Waterford team from the win over Kilkenny. Like the Waterford forwards in general, struggled to find any kind of rhythm.

Stephen Bennett 6

His first free of the day was a massive effort from inside his own half. Solid from placed balls but couldn’t convert any of the half goal chances that came his way.

Dessie Hutchinson 6

Had Sean Finn for company for the afternoon and could rarely escape his attentions. Snaffled a point but usually found himself outnumbered.

Austin Gleeson 8

Delivered three first half points including a brilliant sideline cut. Drifted out to wing forward from his full forward berth at times and kept trying. Waterford needed him in a number of different positions.

Jack Prendergast 6

No question about the application and won some important ball but Prendergast was another Waterford forward who couldn’t get into the game.

Subs:

I Daly 7 for de Búrca (inj 21) - deputised well when introduced

D Lyons 6 for K Bennett (40) - Couldn't wrestle control of the middle third from Limerick

C Gleeson 6 for Montgomery (45) - Struggled to make an impact

P Curran 6 for Moran (52) - Game was already slipping away from Waterford by the time he was introduced

S Fives 6 for Kenny (55) - Replaced Kenny after he picked up a yellow

- Donnchadh Boyle