Limerick v Waterford player ratings: Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey lead the way in Treaty masterclass

Tom Morrissey, left, and Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick celebrate Expand

SPORTSFILE

Colm Keys and Donnchadh Boyle

LIMERICK

Nickie Quaid 9

Waterford couldn’t find a way past him, even if some of the shots fired lacked real zip. By our count he stopped seven.

Seán Finn 9

