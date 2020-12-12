Limerick v Waterford: How the players rate ahead of All-Ireland final

NICKIE QUAID 8

Age: 31 Club: Effin Height: 6’0” Weight: 13st C’ship debut: 2010

The architect of Limerick’s superb puck-out strategy, his deliveries to his left may be well-mapped but they are also efficient and precise. Hasn’t had many saves to make with clean sheets in his last two games. Solid and dependable.

SEÁN FINN 8

Age: 24 Club: Bruff Height: 5’10” Weight: 13st 4lbs Debut: 2017

When the going gets tough, few can adjust like Finn who merges a robust presence with a superb eye for possession, no matter what the volume of traffic around him. How often does he emerge from a ruck with ball in hand?

DAN MORRISSEY 8

Age: 27 Club: Ahane Height: 6’3” Weight: 14st 5lbs Debut: 2014

The move to full-back from left half-back this season to cover for the injured Mike Casey hasn’t taken a bit out of him. He looks a natural there, strong in the air and in the tackle.

BARRY NASH 7

Age: 24 Club: South Liberties Height: 6’2” Weight: 13st Debut: 2016

A forward for two All-Ireland U-21 wins in 2015 and 2017, his conversion to corner-back, out of necessity, has been seamless. Often the ‘spare’ man, reads play well with intelligent use of clearances.

DIARMAID BYRNES 8

Age: 26 Club: Patrickswell Height: 6’4” Weight: 15st Debut: 2016

Bounced back to his best form to provide such a powerful presence on the right flank from where he has contributed 0-13 this season, just five from placed balls. Fine fielder and striker.

DECLAN HANNON 8

Age: 28 Club: Adare Height: 6’2” Weight: 14st Debut: 2011

The captain and the orchestrator of so much of Limerick’s play. Now in his 10th season, having served an earlier apprenticeship in attack. Very much a leader in word and deed, Limerick like to engineer situations where he has freedom.

KYLE HAYES 9

Age: 22 Club: Kildimo-Pallaskenry Height: 6’5” Weight: 15st Debut: 2017

The power he generates from his runs from half-back makes it a nightmare to stop him in full flight. The risk in breaking up their most effective line to drop Hayes back hasn’t been a problem at all.

DARRAGH O’DONOVAN 7

Age: 25 Club: Doon Height: 5’11” Weight: 13st 6lbs Debut: 2016

In and out of the team this season but zipped around the place the last day, gaining vital ground with his runs and thundering into a few tackles. Well capable of popping a sideline cut or two over the bar when the need arises.

WILLIAM O’DONOGHUE 7

Age: 26 Club: Na Piarsaigh Height: 6’2” Weight: 13st, 5lbs Debut: 2018

Has added more power, as if Limerick required it, around the middle and a combative style that sees him break tackles and contest ball he sometimes has little right to win.

GEARÓID HEGARTY 9

Age: 26 Club: St Patrick’s Height: 6’5” Weight: 15st 2lbs Debut: 2016

In the form of his life and heading for all Hurler of the Year shortlists. So far he has amassed 0-13 from play but his work in sourcing puck-outs, Limerick’s and their opponents’, has stood out. Liable to concession of frees though.

CIAN LYNCH 9

Age: 24 Club: Patrickswell Height: 6’0” Weight: 13st Debut: 2015

Has moved between midfield and centre-forward this season and scored in every game with a bag of tricks that leaves opponents second-guessing and creates so many openings. Powerful runner.

TOM MORRISSEY 8

Age: 24 Club: Ahane Height: 6’1” Weight: 14st 1lbs Debut: 2016

Drew his only blank in three years against Waterford in the Munster final but made up for it the last day. Deft hand-passer and a great striker off either side while he remains one of Nickie Quaid’s most receptive puck-out targets.

AARON GILLANE 8

Age: 24 Club: Patrickswell Height: 6’1” Weight: 13st, 8lbs Debut: 2017

Not at his best against Galway, after which he was hospitalised with a suspected rib injury, but remains a supreme opportunist and top scorer with 2-34 from four outings, 1-6 from play.

SÉAMUS FLANAGAN 7

Age: 23 Club: Feohanagh-Castlemahon Height: 6’2”

Weight: 14st 4lbs Debut: 2018

Back in the side and back to something like the form he showed in the 2018 run-in. A willing full-forward who throws himself around and into the maelstrom of any situation. Has plenty of pace.

GRAEME MULCAHY 8

Age: 30 Club: Kilmallock Height: 5’9” Weight: 12st Debut: 2009

Limerick’s longest-serving player and their first line of defence. Has also seen the other side of the county’s fortunes. A good striker off either side, he had scored eight Munster SHC points before drawing a blank the last day.

BENCH IMPACT

Peter Casey was prolific in the first half against Waterford in the Munster final before being taken off after the break and he made a strong impact against Galway when introduced. The depth on Limerick’s bench may be decisive.8

TOTAL: 127/160





WATERFORD

STEPHEN O’KEEFFE 8

Age: 29 Club: Ballygunner Height: 6’2” Weight: 13st 5lbs C’ship debut: 2012

A stellar servant through much of the past decade. Fine shot-stopper and mostly solid puck-outs too, albeit Limerick turned the second-half screw in the Munster final.

IAN KENNY 7

Age: 27 Club: Ballygunner Height: 5’10” Weight: 13st 1lb Debut: 2018

Made his name as a mainstay of the all-conquering Ballygunner defence, and has now grabbed his chance after the quad injury that ended Shane Fives’ Munster final. Has done little wrong in his two starts, but this will test his mettle.

CONOR PRUNTY 7

Age: 23 Club: Abbeyside Height: 6’4” Weight: 15st 4lbs Debut: 2019

A powerhouse who, despite his youth, has embraced captaincy after Pauric Mahony’s ACL injury. Has shipped a few goals in recent games but it didn’t seem to faze him. Liable to spend his day tracking Aaron Gillane, Séamus Flanagan, or both.

SHANE MCNULTY 7

Age: 26 Club: De La Salle Height: 5’10” Weight: 12st 10lbs Debut: 2017

An assured presence in the left corner of defence, he did well for the most part in the Munster final before Graeme Mulcahy cut loose late on. Crowned a solid defensive shift in the semi-final with a monster point from halfway.

CALUM LYONS 8

Age: 23 Club: Ballyduff Lower Height: 6’1” Weight: 12st 8lbs Debut: 2019

If only there were a crowd to be electrified by this lightning bolt of energy. Defensive issues against Kilkenny but countered with his athleticism and bravado. A fascinating duel beckons with a wandering Treaty wing man.

TADHG DE BÚRCA 9

Age: 26 Club: Clashmore-Kinsalebeg Height: 6’1” Weight: 13st 3lbs Debut: 2014

If Waterford win, their peerless No 6 is likely to be contending for Hurler of the Year. A brilliant reader of the game who boasts pace, bravery, and consistency. Lockdown was a blessing, coming back from his ACL injury.

KEVIN MORAN 8

Age: 33 Club: De La Salle Height: 6’2” Weight: 14st 7lbs Debut: 2006

The great survivor, who led Waterford so close in 2017 as captain and All-Star wing-forward. Now reverted to wing-back and still emptying the tank every time. His experience and physicality will be vital against Limerick’s best line.

JAMIE BARRON 8

Age: 27 Club: Fourmilewater, Height: 5’9” Weight: 12st 6lbs Debut: 2013

Epitomises Waterford’s sky-high energy. Has consistently excelled through this four-game campaign; even his first-half troubles against Kilkenny were buried after the break by the two-time All Star’s charges.

KIERAN BENNETT 7

Age: 26 Club: Ballysaggart Height: 6’0” Weight: 13st 1lb Debut: 2017

Chipped in with 0-3 against Clare, but finishing is not the elder Bennett’s forté. His job will be to break up play in the middle-third congestion. Whipped off after 48 minutes against Kilkenny.

JACK FAGAN 8

Age: 25 Club: De La Salle Height: 6’1” Weight: 13st 1lb Debut: 2020

The most famous Meath hurler in history? He was good against Clare, but the semi-final felt like a coming of age, those early wides forgotten as his aerial tour de force created two goals. Vital if they’re to disturb Limerick lording the half-back skies.

NEIL MONTGOMERY 7

Age: 22 Club: Abbeyside Height: 6’2” Weight: 13st Debut: 2020

After four cameo appearances, each one longer than the previous, gets his starting chance on the biggest day. Never afraid to shoot from distance, he pointed two of his four attempts against Kilkenny.

STEPHEN BENNETT 9

Age: 25 Club: Ballysaggart Height: 6’1” Weight: 13st 9lbs Debut: 2014

Waterford front-runner for Hurler of the Year. His metronomic stats – 1-44 in four outings, 1-10 from play – don’t even convey the full story. His pace allied to ambition, even impudence, have yielded some incredible, crucial scores.

DESSIE HUTCHINSON 8

Age: 24 Club: Ballygunner Height: 5’11” Weight: 12st Debut: 2020

Hutchinson’s X-factor was most apparent in the quarter-final, when he poached two early goals before a sublime assist for Jack Fagan’s third. Had previously struggled for oxygen or service against Limerick, bar one audacious point.

AUSTIN GLEESON 8

Age: 25 Club: Mount Sion Height: 6’3” Weight: 14st Debut: 2014

Edging back to his best, evidenced by 0-12 in four games, but still the one who encapsulates Waterford’s mercurial streak. Misfired early against Kilkenny but morphed into Aussie the Unstoppable. Can be quiet, can be a wonder.

JACK PRENDERGAST 7

Age: 22 Club: Lismore Height: 5’10” Weight: 12st 4lbs Debut: 2019

Made his breakthrough during the traumas of 2019 but has now established himself, usually from the wing, where he can win his own ball, forage incessantly – and chip in with the odd score, including 0-2 against the Cats.

BENCH IMPACT

Shane Fives started both Munster outings but, after a ding-dong battle with Peter Casey, pulled up with a quad injury. Now passed fit, he could well have an impact while Darragh Lyons and Jake Dillon will be chomping at the bit if called upon. Not quite as strong as Limerick’s options, however.

TOTAL: 123/160

