Limerick v Kilkenny: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the All-Ireland SHC final

The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship reaches its climax this weekend as holders Limerick face Kilkenny in the final. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 3.30m throw-in on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps once it’s released later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE2 and BBC2 NI and is being streamed on the RTE Player and BBC iPlayer.

What are the odds?

Limerick are favourites to make it four-in-a-row at 2/5 with Kilkenny 11/4 and the draw after 70 minutes is 9/1.