Limerick v Kilkenny, NHL Division 1 final: What time, where to watch it, and all you need to know

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody, left, and Martin Keoghan compete against Barry Nash of Limerick during the All-Ireland final last year.

Niall Scully

A treat. Down by the river. The Division 1 final of the Allianz National Hurling League. Limerick against Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the GAA's Pitch of the Year.