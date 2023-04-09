Limerick v Kilkenny, NHL Division 1 final: What time, where to watch it, and all you need to know
Niall Scully
A treat. Down by the river. The Division 1 final of the Allianz National Hurling League. Limerick against Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the GAA's Pitch of the Year.
Latest Hurling
Declan Hannon set to miss most of Munster Championship but Séamus Flanagan looks in the clear
Eddie Brennan: Limerick lucky to escape to victory and were guilty of a few nasty, cheap shots
Dublin march into Leinster semi final with six-point victory over Laois
Major blow for Limerick as captain Declan Hannon faces a month on the sideline
‘It was upsetting, no-one playing the game should ever have to go through that’ - Ikem Ugwueru on racist abuse suffered by Lee Chin
‘Somebody running from the dugout, in to hit a player a dig, is just absolutely disgusting’ – Shane Dowling
Mighty Morris leads Tipperary charge as defensive errors cost Banner badly
‘This is not true, this is lies’ – Limerick boss John Kiely takes aim at hype ‘nonsense’ about his men
Tipperary and Clare share eight goals in thriller as Premier men down the Banner
‘I am absolutely just sick for him’ – Davy Fitzgerald says Tadhg de Burca will miss rest of the season
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Mother of Stardust fire victim tells inquest of family’s ‘unimaginable grief’
Latest NewsMore
Ceferin would not rule out a Champions League final being held in United States
Consumers confused about broadband terminology, says watchdog
The Equalizer 3 - Official Trailer
Conor Glass declares himself fit and raring to go for Ulster semi-final against Monaghan
Over 8,000 abortions carried out in Ireland last year, Taoiseach tells the Dáil
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football
Klopp jokes he's glad Moyes wasn't sacked so he didn't become oldest Premier League manager
Big basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inis Mór
Government announces three new housing measures in effort to boost supply