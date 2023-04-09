Limerick v Kilkenny, NHL Division 1 final: What time, where to watch it, and all you need to know

A treat. Down by the river. The Division 1 final of the Allianz National Hurling League. Limerick against Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the GAA's Pitch of the Year.

The ideal barometer for Derek Lyng as his Kilkenny team heads into the Championship. The hurling master's bib is proving to be a comfortable fit.

It's a repeat of last year's All-Ireland final. No silver, but Cody left the stage with the applause ringing in his ears. He got more credit for that defeat than he did for many of his All-Ireland victories.

Limerick keep doing what they do better than anybody else - win matches and raise standards. For themselves and the rest of the country.

John Kiely will tell his players that the last time they were on the banks of the Lee, they lost. By a point to Cork in the opening League game of the season.

In the semi-final, Kilkenny beat Cork in Nowlan Park. In the other semi-final, under the lights of the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick defeated Tipp.

If this match proves as compelling as the All-Ireland final, there will be no need for Easter eggs.

What time is throw-in?

The game throws-in on Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2pm).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on TG4.

What the coaches say:

John Kiely (Limerick): "We are delighted to get the game. It's going to be a very tough test. Our semi-final against Tipp had a great intensity to it. That's the type of game that brings you on. Trying to improve week by week is what we are focused on."

Derek Lyng (Kilkenny): "It's great to be in the final. Limerick are a phenomenal team. They are a great opposition for our squad to test themselves again. We have a lot of young players. We can only learn from a game like this."

Predicted score

Limerick 1-23 Kilkenny 1-19

Teams:

Kilkenny (SH v Limerick): E Murphy; M Butler, T Walsh, P Walsh; R Reid, H Lawlor, D Blanchfield; C Fogarty, P Deegan; J Donnelly, A Mullen, B Ryan; B Drennan, M Keoghan, E Cody. Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, E Cody, C Buckley, D Corcoran, A Murphy, D Mullen, C Kenny, T Clifford, G Dunne, TJ Reid.

Limerick (SH v Kilkenny): N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; D O'Donovan, B Murphy; G Hegarty, C Lynch, C O'Neill; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey.