| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Limerick v Kilkenny, NHL Division 1 final: What time, where to watch it, and all you need to know

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody, left, and Martin Keoghan compete against Barry Nash of Limerick during the All-Ireland final last year. Expand

Close

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody, left, and Martin Keoghan compete against Barry Nash of Limerick during the All-Ireland final last year.

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody, left, and Martin Keoghan compete against Barry Nash of Limerick during the All-Ireland final last year.

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody, left, and Martin Keoghan compete against Barry Nash of Limerick during the All-Ireland final last year.

Niall Scully

A treat. Down by the river. The Division 1 final of the Allianz National Hurling League. Limerick against Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the GAA's Pitch of the Year.

The ideal barometer for Derek Lyng as his Kilkenny team heads into the Championship. The hurling master's bib is proving to be a comfortable fit.

Most Watched

Privacy