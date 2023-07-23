Home > Sport > GAA > Hurling Live | Limerick v Kilkenny, All-Ireland SHC Final: Treaty aiming for four-in-a-row in Croke Park Limerick supporters Melicia O'Riley, right, and Bernie Hennessy from KilmallockDylan O'ConnellToday at 13:43 Latest HurlingLive | Limerick v Kilkenny, All-Ireland SHC Final: Treaty aiming for four-in-a-row in Croke Park Still in his early teens when he made his first hurley, Ronan Maher has turned his hobby and love for the craft into a successful businessJamesie O’Connor: Scalded Cats will fancy thisAmateur on the outside, pro in every other wayHit for six: the four in a row dreams that failedFrom small beginnings to a giant in Kilkenny’s defenceDerek Lyng looks to join select club who won All-Ireland in the first year of reignTrophy hunters: Limerick looking to secure their 13th title of John Kiely’s reignGillane v Cody: The marquee duo battling it out for Hurler of the Year accoladeJohn Mullane’s All-Ireland final player ratings: Limerick edge the Cats in tight battleShow more Top StoriesVideosSevere flooding shows entire road blocked off in border town CommentLiam Collins: On holiday in Italy we’re lying in pools of sweat – it’s like someone pointing a hairdryer at usIrish NewsStruck-off Cork lawyer Gail Enright working as GDPR expert under married nameVideosLinda Mulhall’s startling confession to retired detective Christy Mangan Latest NewsMoreHurlingLive | Limerick v Kilkenny, All-Ireland SHC Final: Treaty aiming for four-in-a-row in Croke Park 13:43Irish NewsArts Council chief warns ‘pandemic habits may lead to arts losing a generation’13:22Celebrity NewsBBC broadcaster Evan Davis was told at his wedding his father had killed himself13:21Celebrity NewsAmy Dowden reveals second cancer diagnosis as she provides Strictly update13:19BritainHolidays and flights to Greek island ravaged by fire cancelled13:11VideosTime to show we are a ‘big team’ says Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes13:05CrimeBREAKING | Gardaí arrest teen following life-changing attack on US tourist as CCTV footage captured incident12:50Irish NewsDoctor scales peaks across 32 counties in fundraising tribute to sister-in-law12:27Irish NewsKilkenny hurler Cillian Buckley weds Niamh Dowling on eve of All-Ireland final12:26Celebrity NewsFirm behind Roald Dahl’s modern rewrite transforms Britain’s most-loved comic12:15