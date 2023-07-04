Limerick v Galway: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship reaches the penultimate stage this weekend as holders Limerick face Galway in the semi-finals. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 6.00m throw-in on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE2 and BBC2 NI and is being streamed on the RTE Player and BBC iPlayer.

Eddie Brennan and Jamesie O’Connor preview the game for you below, while Eamonn Sweeney looks back to the 2002 final when three of this weekend’s managers, Henry Shefflin, Brian Lohan and Derek Lyng faced into pivotal duels as players.

Donnchadh Boyle and Frank Roche join Will Slattery on the latest Throw-In Football show to discuss the weekend’s quarter-finals and the semi-final draw.

What are the odds?

Limerick are favourites at 2/5 with Galway 5/2 and the draw after 70 minutes is 9/1.