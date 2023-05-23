Limerick v Cork: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Ciaran Joyce of Cork is tackled by David Reidy of Limerick. Picture: Sportsfile

The group stage of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship finishes this weekend with holders and All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cork among the teams looking to join Clare in the final. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Gaelic Grounds in Limerick with a 4.00pm throw-in on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 and is being streamed on the RTE Player.

It’s been a disappointing championship for Waterford in Munster and across the provincial border for Wexford in Leinster. Colm Keys has examined what’s going on with the neighbours here and Eddie Brennan has his say on Wexford’s woes.

Galway legend, Cyril Farrell, joins John Mullane, Eddie Brennan and Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In Hurling show and off the back of Waterford’s dismal defeat to Clare, the lads discuss where Davy Fitz and Waterford hurling can go from here.

Plus, how good are Clare now and can they be realistic Munster and All-Ireland contenders?

Mayo made a statement of intent with their impressive win against Kerry on Saturday, so where does it leave Jack O’Connor’s team? Have they become too predictable since last year?

Dick Clerkin and Colm Keys join Will Slattery on this week’s Throw-In Football show to discuss all the big talking points from the weekend’s football action.

What are the odds?

Limerick are favourites at 1/3 with Cork 3/1 and the draw is 9/1.

What are the coaches saying?

