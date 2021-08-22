Limerick v Cork player ratings: Perfect 10 for the irrepressible Cian Lynch 

LIMERICK

NICKIE QUAID 7

Can’t be blamed for Shane Kingston’s roofed finish, Limerick’s Mister Dependable was offered excellent protection by his full-back line for the remainder. Had one routine save to deny Patrick Horgan, and typically sound on puckouts.

SEÁN FINN 7

Would definitely be an eight but for that early goal, when he was burned by Shane Kingston, but the three-in-a-row All Star quickly settled into his groove and was still winning possession duels late in the game.

DAN MORRISSEY 8

Handed the responsibility of shackling Patrick Horgan for the most part and, apart from some second-quarter leakage, stuck to his task brilliantly. Commanding in the air – and in the trenches. What odds another All Star?

BARRY NASH 7

Coughed up an early foul for a Patrick Horgan free. Frequently the free man bursting out from the Limerick full-back line. Missed his first point attempt, nailed his second, and was seldom if ever under pressure.

DIARMAID BYRNES 8

Took a while to impose himself, but his growing influence was showcased by a trademark point way out on the right wing, late in the first half. Never troubled defensively, converted one of his two second half frees.

DECLAN HANNON 9

Vying for Man of the Match along with the magical Cian Lynch. The skipper’s distribution from centre-back was the stuff of dreams for his attack, and revealed his own forward origins with two eye-catching points.

KYLE HAYES 7

Physically dominated his patch on the left flank, the only black mark was a succession of late misses (three wides to accompany an earlier overhit pass) as he sought in vain to become Limerick’s 14th scorer.

WILLIAM O’DONOGHUE 8

Limerick totally bossed the midfield battleground, as they usually do. And the common denominator is invariably O’Donoghue’s ferocious power and prodigious workrate. He leaves the flashy stuff to others.

DARRAGH O’DONOVAN 8

Impressed with his distribution, and the best of all was a superb pass up the wing for Séamus Flanagan’s solitary point. Had one shot at the posts himself, after Flanagan returned the favour, and nailed it.

GEARÓID HEGARTY 9

A thrilling reminder of his Hurler of the Year qualities. By half-time he had 2-2 – and three misses, if you include another goal chance flashed wide with advantage being played. His two goals, though, were masterful lessons in execution.

CIAN LYNCH 10

The creator-in-chief found the time to snipe 0-6 from play, in between releasing Hegarty for his brace of goals and assisting at least another 0-3. An oasis of calm amid the chaos, and close to perfection.

TOM MORRISSEY 8

Fact of life: in an All-Ireland semi-final or final, expect Tom to deliver. Finished with 0-3 from play (and a couple of wides) and was his usual hive of productive industry into the bargain.

AARON GILLANE 9

His sharpest performance of the year. Invariably out in front of Seán O’Donoghue and rewarded with 1-6 (3f). His goal carried the mark of an assassin; his second half brace from play, both outrageous, were better again.

SÉAMUS FLANAGAN 8

The assist king ‘only’ scored 0-1 and shot three wides, but here’s a more revealing stat: we counted 1-5 in direct assists from Flanagan, whose ceaseless running into space left Robert Downey with twisted blood.

PETER CASEY 9

From semi-final reprieve to final masterclass. Until he landed awkwardly on his knee on the half-hour mark, Casey had 0-5 from play and was in Man of the Match territory. On that basis, he deserves a nine.

BENCH 7

This was never a day where John Kiely’s bench had to deliver – but their energy and sharpness mirrored Limerick’s starters. Graeme Mulcahy announced his arrival after Peter Casey’s enforced departure with a point just after half-time, then David Reidy and Pat Ryan did likewise in the home straight.

CORK

PATRICK COLLINS 6

One acrobatic save to deny Tom Morrissey was the high point of a difficult afternoon, but he’d little chance of repelling Gearóid Hegarty’s brace or Aaron Gillane’s bullet. Struggled for momentum off his puckouts.

NIALL O’LEARY 5

Sallied forward for a point but, for the most part, he endured a torrid first half chasing Peter Casey’s shadow. His man had 0-5 before injury intervened; O’Leary himself was hauled off after 47 minutes.

ROBERT DOWNEY 5

Can’t be faulted for effort, but a player touted as a potential All Star beforehand struggled to track Séamus Flanagan’s movement, with damaging consequences. Turnover for a late Cian Lynch point summed up his day.

SEÁN O’DONOGHUE 6

Marginally the best of a beleaguered full-back line, but he never got to grips with Aaron Gillane’s strength or sharpness, and it was no surprise to see his number up after 52 minutes.

TIM O’MAHONY 5

A queue of in-form Cork defenders left this final with reduced reputations, O’Mahony among them. Played a poor second best to Gearóid Hegarty. One fine puckout catch but also a yellow in the second half.

MARK COLEMAN 5

He’s not a man-marker and it showed. Struggled to lay a glove on Cian Lynch, who spun him for Hegarty’s second goal. Such was the pressure that we rarely saw Coleman as a counter-attacking force.

EOIN CADOGAN 6

Promoted because of injury to Ger Millerick, the veteran was the least hassled member of Cork’s defence even though Tom Morrissey still won their individual duel.

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON 5

An erratic season came to a deflating denouement, as one of three players simultaneously replaced on 47 minutes. His best moment was releasing Shane Kingston for Cork’s early goal, but missed his only point attempt.

LUKE MEADE 6

Stands indicted for a blind reverse hand-pass that went straight to Lynch, leading to Limerick’s early goal. Recovered to score a point and win a couple of pointed frees; battled away for the full 70.

CONOR CAHALANE 5

His race was run by half-time, when he was replaced by older brother Damien. Cahalane’s energy around the breaks is usually a strong feature of his game, but he was swamped here.

SÉAMUS HARNEDY 8

A strange one, this: you couldn’t say he dominated his man or had a profound influence, yet the veteran finished with four smart points and won a converted free. Best of a beaten attack.

ROBBIE O’FLYNN 6

He didn’t score and, for all his abundant pace, got little traction off Kyle Hayes. Set up a Jack O’Connor score but fluffed his one shot. Tried hard for minimal return, and subbed after 55 minutes.

JACK O’CONNOR 5

Dispiriting end to an electrifying summer. Won an early free for Cork’s first point, then scored one himself after 13 minutes. After that it was all downhill, culminating in his 47th minute exit.

PATRICK HORGAN 7

A dozen points, including two sharp efforts from play. The skipper even won his last two converted frees – a sign that he never gave up even as he struggled to impose himself, with space at a premium.

SHANE KINGSTON 6

He had it all to do when taking the pass for his early goal; the incisive run and finish were top-drawer but it was all diminishing returns after that, with two first half wides and virtually no return thereafter.

BENCH 6

With Kingston on from the start, his father was hoping that Alan Cadogan and Shane Barrett could provide some forward impetus. Both of them scored a point on their third quarter arrival, but the game was already long lost. Having to replace both corner-backs by the second water break sums up the impossible riddle facing Kingston & Co on the line.