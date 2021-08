Hurling Premium

A tale of two cities - how Cork and Limerick laid the groundwork for hurling success

Last year, for the first time since 1988, Cork had a county hurling final involving two of the city’s traditional ‘big three’. Blackrock defeated Glen Rovers and that was celebrated — though perhaps the less said of that the better — with the vigour of a breakthrough triumph. Eighteen years the Rockies endured, waiting for a 33rd success.