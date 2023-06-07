Limerick v Clare: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Kyle Hayes of Limerick in action against David Fitzgerald of Clare — © SPORTSFILE

The Munster Senior Hurling Championship reaches its climax this weekend with Clare looking to dethrone holders Limerick. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick with a 1.45pm throw-in on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 and is is being streamed on the RTE Player.

Donnchadh Boyle has previewed what’s a mouth-watering clash below.

Read more Clare-Limerick rivalry braced for another epic instalment

Treaty boss John Kiely insists the narrative around Limerick being a physical team is “a load of nonsense” ahead of Sunday’s mouth-watering clash.

The sides have already met in this season’s Championship with Clare stunning the All-Ireland champions during the group phase. The report on that game is below.

Read more Limerick stunned as Clare lay down Munster title marker with sensational victory over All-Ireland champions

What are the odds?

Tipp are odds-on favourites at 1/2 with Clare 9/4 and the draw after 70 minutes is 8/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you fresh quotes from John Kiely and Brian Lohan on independent.ie when they face the press later in the week.