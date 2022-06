Hurling Premium

‘There is a friendly rivalry in the hurling and this was bitter. People couldn’t understand how you could change a boundary’

In Castleconnell, there is a corner shop located a short distance from the house where Mick Mackey grew up. Run by George Lee and his wife Esther, and in the same family for three generations, Shannon Stores sells a wide range of merchandise. Lately, for the first time, they began stocking Clare flags.