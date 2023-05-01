Limerick sweat over injuries to Cian Lynch and Seán Finn as John Kiely hails ‘extremely accurate’ Clare

Clare's Cathal Malone is tackled by Tom Morrissey (left) and Peter Casey of Limerick during their Munster SHC Round 2 match at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Breathless from the first to the last play, Saturday night’s episode of the Clare v Limerick hurling rivalry was redolent of the era when everything was on the line in Munster Championship clashes. “It’s just a win,” Clare manager Brian Lohan insisted afterwards. “It gets us in a better position, it keeps us in the competition.”

For the 30,460 fans, it felt more profound. It was certainly historic: Clare’s first championship win over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds; indeed, the first at any venue in Limerick city since 1902.

The one-point loss (1-24 to 2-20) ended Limerick’s 17-match unbeaten run in the championship stretching back to the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final and it was their first defeat in the Munster series since 2018.

Clare’s relentless pursuit of that elusive victory was encapsulated in one cameo after 16 minutes when Clare’s man of the match John Conlon, who had left his brother’s wedding reception earlier where he was the groomsman, flung his body in harm’s way to execute a perfect block on Tom Morrissey.

The visitors literally hounded Limerick on every square inch, forcing the All-Ireland champions into uncharacteristic errors particularly in the shooting department – they hit 15 wides – which proved fatal.

“We knew coming down here our backs were against the wall. If we didn’t get something from today realistically we were looking at a real uphill battle,” said Clare full-back Conor Cleary.

“We had to win this evening, and it was great to win, but at the same time, if you don’t go out and win the next two games, you’re nowhere really.”

Clare game’s plan was summed in a five word sentence by Brian Lohan. “It had to be relentless. “If you were going to get something out of here, you just had to be relentless. Our lads just worked and worked and worked.

“They had loads of setbacks, but it just didn’t deter them from what they wanted. We needed to get back into this competition. If we didn’t win tonight we were close to being out of the competition.”

Limerick only managed two points from play in the first quarter. Then Séamus Flanagan’s 29th-minute goal, created by an incisive run from Cathal O’Neill (and hotly disputed by Clare who claimed that it should have been disallowed for a square ball infringement), looked to be a game-changer when the All-Ireland champions tagged on two points.

But Clare responded with a brace of their own to trail by just a point at half-time (1-10 to 0-12). Limerick lost two former Hurlers of the Year, Seán Finn (knee) and Cian Lynch (hamstring), immediately before and after the break while Clare hit a purple patch scoring 1-2 in the first four minutes of the second half.

Limerick did score the next four points to level the tie, but they never managed to get ahead. Séamus Flanagan’s 73rd-minute goal gave them belated hope but the way Clare denied them another scoring opportunity underlined their superiority.

The recalled Eibhear Quilligan made one outstanding save after 13 seconds for Clare whereas Nickie Quaid made three for Limerick, though at the expense of 0-3.

“It was a fantastic game of hurling. We came out the wrong side of it. Ultimately, I think what it boils down to is one fact – they were extremely accurate,” said Limerick manager John Kiely.

“We have only two points from four. I suppose if you said to me a month ago would you take two points from four, I wouldn’t cry over it. It’s not the end of the world. Our accuracy saved us last week, our accuracy left us down this week.

“To be fair, both oppositions brought two excellent performances and it shouldn’t be necessarily about our performance as the performance of the opposition that we have to take on.

“ It was always going to take an incredible performance to beat them on the night and we just fell narrowly short,” said Kiely who welcomed the three-week break before the team’s next encounter against Tipperary.