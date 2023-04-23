| 11.5°C Dublin

Limerick survive torrid opening to Munster campaign as Waterford push All-Ireland champions all the way

Limerick 1-18 Waterford 0-19

Tom Morrissey of Limerick in action against Tadhg de Burca of Waterford Expand

Tom Morrissey of Limerick in action against Tadhg de Burca of Waterford

Vincent Hogan

Limerick had to survive a torrid opening to their Munster Championship defence when pushed all the way by a defiant Waterford in FBD Semple Stadium today.

They did so despite a 48th minute red card for Gearoid Hegarty in a contest that grew hugely heated as the chances of an upset grew palpably in Thurles.

