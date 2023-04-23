Limerick survive torrid opening to Munster campaign as Waterford push All-Ireland champions all the way

Limerick had to survive a torrid opening to their Munster Championship defence when pushed all the way by a defiant Waterford in FBD Semple Stadium today.

They did so despite a 48th minute red card for Gearoid Hegarty in a contest that grew hugely heated as the chances of an upset grew palpably in Thurles.

Fresh from securing their fourteenth National League crown, Limerick arrived into the fixture as just about universal favourites to secure a fourth consecutive All-Ireland title later this year.

The ease with which John Kiely’s men dealt with Kilkenny in that League final clearly carried an ominous message for those harbouring hopes of dethroning them either as Munster or All-Ireland kingpins.

And they carried on in that vein from the throw-in here, stretching almost imperiously into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead inside ten minutes, Waterford really struggling to hold possession on their own puck-outs.

They would also suffer a crushing blow on 21 minutes, Tadhg de Burca helped from the field with what looked another serious knee injury, Tom Barron coming on as replacement.

Limerick too were depleted at that stage, their captain – Declan Hannon – having to be replaced by Mike Casey just fifteen minutes in.

But it was while de Burca was on the ground in obvious pain that Limerick got the opening goal, Seamus Flanagan flicking home after scooping the ball past Waterford netminder, Billy Nolan.

That score put Limerick 1-8 to 0-3 clear and seemingly set for a commanding win. But they were out-scored 0-7 to 0-3 from there to the break by a Waterford team for whom Stephen Bennett especially was now taking the battle to the All-Ireland champions.

Limerick went in with a 1-11 to 0-10 advantage, eight of Waterford’s scores coming from Bennett, seven of them frees, three of which he was fouled for himself.

As the digits began to turn in Waterford’s favour, so too the heat of the contest began to climb, five players booked, three from Limerick (Barry Nash, Gearoid Hegarty and Kyle Hayes) and two from Waterford (Dessie Hutchinson and Mikey Kiely) in a lively five-minute pocket just before the break.

Seamus Flanagan seemed lucky to avoid even more serious censure for what looked a high elbow into the head of Bennett in that period. Bennett had also taken a hurley to the helmet from Barry Nash and it was noticeable that the Ballysaggart man had words with referee, Liam Gordon, as the teams went down the tunnel.

The Galway referee was met with a crescendo of boos from the Limerick contingent in a 20,267 attendance as he made his way to the dressing-room, their team seemingly in a battle now that had shown little sign of emerging just ten minutes earlier.

Waterford then scored the first three points of the second-half to make it a one point game before tempers flared over on the Kinane Stand side when Hegarty floored Conor Gleeson with what looked a late shoulder into the midriff.

The Limerick man was immediately shown red by Gordon but, in the scuffle that followed, he was clearly struck in the chest by a Waterford mentor who was also duly ordered down the tunnel.

Reduced to fourteen, the champions were in a serious battle now and points from Bennett, substitute Patrick Fitzgerald and Hutchinson brought Waterford to within a goal of Limerick with just six minutes of normal time remaining.

But it always felt as if Waterford would need a goal to get the points here and this Limerick defence simply is not in the habit of conceding them.

In fact, the best remaining goal chance would come at the Killinan-end, Billy Nolan making a spectacular double save from Gillane before Diarmuid Byrnes nailed Limerick’s closing score with a minster point.

Waterford got the last two scores of the game from Bennett and Aussie Gleeson but just could not close the gap, Limerick edging home in the end by two points.

SCORERS

Limerick – A Gillane 0-7 (0-5 frees), S Flanagan 1-1, D Byrnes 0-3 frees, P Casey, G Hegarty and T Morrissey 0-2 each, B Nash 0-1.

Waterford – S Bennett 0-12 (0-10 frees), D Hutchinson 0-3, C Gleeson, J Barron, A Gleeson and Patrick Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

TEAMS

LIMERICK: N Quaid, S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash, D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes, D O’Donovan, W O’Donoghue, G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey, A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey. Subs – M Casey for Hannon (15 mins), C O’Neill for Flanagan (60 mins), D Reidy for O’Donoghue (68 mins), C Boylan for Casey (74 mins).

WATERFORD: B Nolan, C Gleeson, C Prunty, M Fitzgerald, C Lyons, T de Burca, J Fagan, D Lyons, J Barron, N Montgomery, D Hutchinson, M Kiely, C Dunford, S Bennett, J Prendergast. Subs – T Barron for de Burca (22 mins), A Gleeson for Dunford (51 mins), Patrick Fitzgerald for Prendergast (60 mins), Paudie Fitzgerald for Montgomery (60 mins).

Referee – L Gordon (Galway).