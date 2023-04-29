Limerick stunned as Clare lay down Munster title marker with sensational victory over All-Ireland champions

Clare 1-24 Limerick 2-20

Clare blew open the race for the Munster championship and maybe even the All-Ireland itself when they sensationally beat holders Limerick for the first time in five seasons at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Having failed to beat their neighbours in their last seven encounters, this was redemption for Brian Lohan’s side, who are now right back in the hunt for a place in the Munster final.

It was Limerick’s first defeat in the Munster series since losing to Tipperary in 2019 and their first loss to Clare in any competition for five seasons, ending a 17-match unbeaten record in the competition.

Limerick’s next match is away to Tipperary and the outcome of that tie in Semple Stadium could determine the fate of their ambitions to retain their Munster and All-Ireland titles.

Even though the Clare fans were outnumbered by the locals in the attendance of 30,460, they made plenty of noise as they exploited the weaknesses that Waterford had uncovered in Limerick during the second half six days ago.

After just 13 seconds, recalled Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan saved brilliantly from Seamus Flanagan, who was set up by Aaron Gillane.

But for the rest of the half, Clare looked the better side, exerting huge pressure on the Limerick puck-out and hounding their opponents when they had possession – a diving block by John Conlon on Tom Morrissey after 15 minutes exemplified the visitors’ attitude.

Limerick were restricted to two points from play in the first quarter, but Clare failed to press home their advantage when on top. They hit seven wides while Nickie Quaid twice denied them.

A goalbound shot from Tony Kelly struck his foot, with the sliotar rebounding off the upright in the 22nd minute and deep in injury time, Peter Duggan rounded Sean Finn, who got injured in the incident and didn’t reappear after the break. But Duggan’s shot was brilliant pushed over the bar by Quaid.

In between, Limerick had turned the game around thanks to a controversial 29th-minute goal from Seamus Flanagan, who scooped the ball to the net after Cathal O’Neill, whose initial burst forward was halted by a brilliant hook from Conor Cleary, managed to flick the ball to the full forward.

Despite appeals from Clare for a square ball infringement – midfielder David Fitzgerald was booked for his protestations – the referee allowed the score after a long discussion with his umpires.

Limerick then tagged on a couple of points to lead 1-10 to 0-10, before Clare hit the last two scores to leave them one behind at the break (1-10; 0-12).

Within 90 seconds of the resumption, Cian Lynch was replaced by Gearoid Hegarty but Clare continued to dominate, hitting 1-2 in the first five minutes, the goal coming from Peter Duggan.

But during the next seven minutes, Limerick reeled off four points in a row to level the tie in the 46th minute; they were level again in the 55th and 66th minute but never managed to take the lead. Instead, it was Clare who continued to dictate the pace and keep their noses in front with Kelly, Shane O’Donnell and substitute Aaron Shanagher getting vital scores.

Four points ahead by the 72nd minute, Clare were rocked by Flanagan’s late goal but they held out for a famous win as Limerick couldn’t muster a scoring opportunity at the death, with their nine second-half wides coming back to haunt them.

Scorers

Limerick:A Gillane 0-7 (6f), S Flanagan 2-1, D Byrne 0-5 (5f), T Morrissey 0-4 (1f), C O’Neill 0-2, C Lynch 0-1.

Clare:A McCarthy 0-7(3f, 1 65,) T Kelly 0-4, D Fitgerald 0-3, P Duggan 1-1, M Rodgers 0-3 (1 sideline), S O’Donnell, A Shanagher 0-2 each, D McInerney and R Taylor 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Limerick:N Quaid 8; S Finn 6, D Morrissey 6, B Nash 6; D Byrnes 8, D Hannon 6 K Hayes 6; D O’Donovan 6, W O’Donoghue 6; C O’Neill 7, C Lynch 6, T Morrissey 7; A Gillane 7, S Flanagan 7, P Casey 6.Subs:M Casey 6 for Finn (ht); G Hegarty 5 for Lynch (36), D Reidy 5 for O’Donovan (44), G Mulcahy for P Casey (64), C Boylan for O’Neill (70).

Clare:E Quilligan 7; A Hogan 7, C Cleary 8, R Hayes 7; D Ryan 7, J Conlon 9, D McInerney 8 D Fitzgerald 8, C Malone 7; P Duggan 7, T Kelly 8, A McCarthy 8; R Taylor 7, S O’Donnell 8, M Rodgers 7.Subs:A Shanagher 8 for Duggan (60), P Flanagan for Hogan (73).

Referee:Colm Lyons (Cork)