Limerick still look top guns among hurling six-shooters

There are only six teams and three weekends left in this breathless inter-county hurling season. Still, it feels like some time ago that Wexford were setting the pace in the league and Limerick were struggling for traction.

And though both teams are still standing, there’s been plenty of water under the bridge since then. Here we rank the half dozen still standing in the race for Liam MacCarthy.



1. LIMERICK

Perhaps as the league progressed, there was a growing sense that Limerick were in a tailspin that they couldn’t recover from. Even the draw against Clare and win over Offaly in the closing rounds did little to change the impression that they simply weren’t at the races. Some asked whether their ravenous appetite for silverware had finally been sated?

But as an indicator for their championship form, their league showing proved to be grossly unreliable. Three wins and a draw from four outings as well as an extra-time win over the Banner in the Munster final show Limerick maintain much of the authority of the last few seasons.

They’ve shuffled the deck too, moving some key pieces around and at times turning to some new faces but the results remain the same. They are miles ahead of the rest of the field with the bookmakers and it will take a remarkable performance to stop them harvesting yet more silverware. We’re now at the stage where this Limerick team are being spoken about in the same breath as the great Kilkenny side. That comparison is not outlandish.

Pros: Limerick have pretty much everything in their favour from form, personnel, size, athleticism and conditioning (as witnessed by the post Munster final photo from inside the Limerick dressing-room that garnered so much attention). They have also overcome stuttering league form and the recent absence of a talent like Cian Lynch to find themselves just two wins away from three All-Ireland titles on the spin and a fourth in five years.

Cons: It’s next to impossible to build a case against John Kiely’s men.

They said: “They’re making massive strides towards that” – Former Kilkenny star Eddie Brennan on whether the current Limerick side could be compared with the great Cats outfit he played on.



2. CLARE

Like Limerick, Clare look to be timing their run. Brian Lohan’s side won just one of five games in their league campaign but that they are second on the list is based on their performances against Limerick’s green giants.

Three times they have come up against John Kiely’s men and three times they have stood tall. If the draw in the league can be discounted given Limerick’s form at the time then there’s huge encouragement to be mined from the draw in the round-robin stages of the Munster Championship and the extra-time defeat in the provincial final, plus in Tony Kelly they have a man touched by greatness. The support act around him isn’t bad either.

Pros: Momentum. Although their Munster final ended in defeat they can still take plenty from their performances against Limerick and in their refusal to bend the knee they look like a side formed in the image of their manager.

Cons: The path from here is perilous even if they have a good recent record against this weekend’s opponents Wexford, whom they have beaten three times in championship since 2018. Rory Hayes and Peter Duggan were only cleared to play on Wednesday night and that won’t have helped preparations.

They said: “It puts us under pressure for the next two weeks – to recover from that mentally and physically. We have to get ourselves tuned for two weeks’ time; we’ll see how that goes” – Brian Lohan speaking after his side brought Limerick to the brink in the Munster final.

3. KILKENNY

Perhaps some of the noise around handshake-gate and the seemingly damaged relationship between Brian Cody and his most decorated on-field lieutenant Henry Shefflin has detracted from it, but Kilkenny have picked their way nicely into the All-Ireland semi-final, overturning their group stage defeat to Galway to lift the Bob O’Keeffe Cup for the third time in a row. The emergence of Mikey Butler, man of the match last time out, has been a boost while they also pulled Pádraig Walsh and Walter Walsh off the bench in that win over the Tribesmen.

Pros: They look like they are improving on the hoof, surviving two defeats in Leinster to be within just one win of hurling’s biggest day.

Cons: They are Leinster champions but in terms of quality in Munster, is the gap too big for even them to bridge?

They said: “They were angry, Kilkenny, and even the celebrations after the game showed a release of satisfaction” – Former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins on the Cats’ win over Galway.

4. CORK

Amongst a handful of teams that you could throw a blanket over, the case can be made that last year’s All-Ireland finalist should be higher up the list. They seem to have turned a corner since their morale-boosting win over Waterford that saw them swoop in to take third place in Munster. Their win over Antrim in Belfast last time out was their season in microcosm where they were laboured in their first half before finally getting the job done in the second. If Patrick Horgan’s role is to come off the bench, as he did in Belfast, he’s a brilliant option to have for down the home stretch.

Pros: Have pulled their season from the fire and have some top-level performers.

Cons: Like Galway, the path back to the All-Ireland final looks brutal while their talent isn’t in doubt, can they play to their potential regularly?

They said: “They are all good hurlers. Everyone is committed, dedicated, good stick men. It just needs to come together for 70 minutes, everyone playing for the cause” – Former Cork hurler Mark Landers on Anthony Daly’s podcast on the Irish Examiner.



5. GALWAY

Coming out of Leinster unbeaten as they did put Henry Shefflin’s Galway project on the front foot but their provincial final feels damaging, not least because it has tumbled them into a perilous back-door route. They’ll be wounded from the manner of their loss to Kilkenny and they’ll need to harness that hurt to take out Cork. There’ll likely be little in that game which will define both teams’ seasons.

Pros: Athleticism, pace and with All-Ireland winners still involved they have the tools to make life hard for anyone.

Cons: Not for the first time, questions remain over whether they can be consistent and ruthless enough to thrive at the highest level. Similar to Clare, Galway only knew Cianan Fahy would be available late on Wednesday night.

They said: “You look at the Galway performance in the Leinster final, (it was) very flat and some of their key performers – Joseph Cooney, Tom Monaghan, Cathal Mannion – they’re key guys and didn’t perform in that game” – Jackie Tyrrell after Galway went down to Kilkenny in the Leinster final.



6. WEXFORD

It’s been a strange season for Wexford. They accounted for Limerick, Clare, Galway, Offaly and Cork by an average margin of almost five points in their first five competitive outings of the year but they came badly unstuck against Waterford in the league semi-final.

It feels like they haven’t fully recovered from that as they took just two wins from five in Leinster. Still the stars aligned for them and they qualified on score difference over Dublin despite losing to Mattie Kenny’s side and winning fewer games. They’ve been on the wrong side of games against Clare on three occasions since 2018 but Wexford always carry at least a puncher’s chance.

Pros: Firepower. In Lee Chin, Rory O’Connor and Conor McDonald, their attack can cause anyone problems.

Cons: Consistency. Wexford drew with Westmeath and then beat Kilkenny in Nowlan Park inside just a week.

They said: “Clare have been building significantly in the last few years under Brian Lohan, and we know exactly what we’ll face next Saturday in Thurles – but we’ll be ready for it” – Wexford boss Darragh Egan.