Limerick star Mike Casey facing spell out due to injury but avoids another cruciate setback

MIKE CASEY is facing a spell on the sidelines over the coming months but Limerick supporters are breathing a sigh of relief after it was revealed that the Treaty full-back had not suffered another cruciate knee ligament injury.

Casey was anxiously awaiting the results of an MRI scan after picking up another serious-looking knee injury in Na Piarsaigh’s recent Munster club SHC semi-final defeat to Ballygunner, but it was revealed to be much better than first feared.

The 27-year-old was left clutching his right knee in agony late on with many expecting the worst for the all-action defender – who was hit with the curse of the cruciate in October of 2020 and missed two championship seasons – but he received good news over the weekend.

It is understood that Casey did do some damage to his knee but it will not prevent him from re-joining John Kiely's all-conquering squad early in the new year as they commence their chase for a famous All-Ireland four-in-a-row.

Casey roared back to his best for Limerick this year with his injury problems in the rear-view mirror and he will be expected to be back at the heart of their defence midway through next year's Division 1 League campaign.