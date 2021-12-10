Limerick star Cian Lynch claims Hurler of the Year award for the second time after sensational 2021

Cian Lynch has won Hurler of the Year once again. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cian Lynch's elevation as one of the great modern-day hurlers has been franked by a second PwC GAA/GPA Allstar Hurler of the Year award in four years.

As expected Lynch polled more votes among his peers than his Limerick colleagues, Kyle Hayes and Sean Finn, as Kilkenny's Eoin Cody took the Young Hurler of the Year award for the second successive year.

Lynch was 'man of the match' in the All-Ireland final against Cork, providing the passes for both Gearoid Hegarty goals, assisting for 2-5 overall as he landed six points from play himself. He assisted four of Limerick's eight championship goals in 2021.

Lynch scored 13 points in all and when his team found themselves 10 points down to Tipperary at the interval in the Munster final last July, he was their instigator-in-chief in that remarkable third-quarter turnaround, winning at least three frees and popping passes like that for Kyle Hayes' wonder goal.

In taking the top award, Lynch becomes only the fifth player to do so for the second time, including Texaco awards, following on from DJ Carey, Brian Whelahan and Brian Corcoran on two and Henry Shefflin, the only player to be crowned Hurler of the Year three times.

Young Hurler of the Year Cody had stepped up as one of Kilkenny's top forwards, scoring 1-5 against Wexford in a Leinster semi-final and 0-4 against Cork in an All-Ireland semi-final.