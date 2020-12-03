Limerick star Aaron Gillane '50/50' to play in All-Ireland final

Aaron Gillane of Limerick is tended to for a back injury by team physio Mark Melbourne, left, and team doctor Dr James Ryan during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Limerick and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Aaron Gillane is rated 50-50 to be fit for the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday week against Waterford.

Limerick selector Donal O’Grady said that Gillane is still recovering from a heavy collision with Gearoid McInerney in last weekend’s semi-final.

"Aaron didn’t train on Tuesday. He took a heavy hit at the weekend. We’re hoping to possibly get him reassessed on Friday night to see how he is. At the moment, 50/50 is my understanding as of today.

"He took a heavy hit, I think he had some breathing difficulties after. Our doctor deemed it necessary for him to head to the Mater Hospital. They kept him overnight as a precaution. They were slightly concerned.

"But he was released the following day which was great. He came in to see us on Tuesday night but obviously didn’t train. So hopefully we’ll know more towards the weekend."

O’Grady said that the Patrickswell clubman had also been dealing with a finger issue in recent weeks.

"He did, he went for an operation, it was actually not as bad as first feared. It was a ligament injury as far as I know. He possibly should have taken a couple of weeks to leave that recover.

"He really wanted to get his fitness and hurling back as quickly as possible. He basically played through the pain barrier, he is playing with that slight finger strapped, no tougher man than himself."

