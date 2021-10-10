Limerick SHC round-up: Patrickswell topple Na Piarsaigh with O’Brien goals proving vital

Big guns Patrickswell and Kilmallock will contest the 2021 Limerick SHC Final following their semi-final victories at the Gaelic Grounds

The sides have not met in the decider since 1992 and were surprise victors in the double-header. Patrickswell saw off 2020 champions Na Piarsaigh, while Kilmallock were too strong for heavily-fancied Doon.

Goals from Kevin O’Brien, Patrick Kirby and Tom O’Brien helped Patrickswell to a stunning 3-21 to 1-22 victory.

Kevin O’Brien opened the goal scoring with a clinical finish following an exceptional Aaron Gillane pass.

Things got even better for James O’Meara’s outfit when Kirby hit the back of the net just before the water break to put them 2-5 to 0-4 ahead.

Na Piarsaigh hit five on the bounce as the half drew to a close but a Jason Gillane sideline cut saw his side into a five-point half-time lead.

Scores from David Dempsey and Kevin Downes saw Na Piarsaigh into an impressive start to the second half but Patrickswell’s third goal effectively finished the contest.

Cian Lynch caught Brian Murray’s puckout before putting Kevin O’Brien through on goal. O’Brien was denied by Kevin Ryan but his brother Tom was on hand to fire home the rebound.

Patrickswell maintained their advantage throughout the remainder of the half and were comfortable

five-point victors in the end.

They are joined by Kilmallock in the final following their 4-20 to 2-16 win over Doon. Oisín O’Reilly starred for Tony Considine’s men with 2-4.

All six goals came in the second half of an enthralling contest. Kilmallock led 0-16 to 0-10 at half-time and Kevin O’Donnell’s goal two minutes into the second half saw them gain control.

Michéal Houlihan followed up with a second goal from a penalty that looked to have put one foot in the final for Kilmallock.

However, Doon responded with a Jack Cummins goal but Kilmallock immediately hit back with their third goal courtesy of O’Reilly. Doon were handed another lifeline when Richie English’s long delivery went all the way to the net. That saw the score at 3-17 to 2-13 in Kilmallock’s favour.

Despite Doon’s best efforts, Kilmallock continued to dominate in the last quarter with a Robbie Hanley point putting them six clear late in the game.

O’Reilly’s outstanding second goal then finished the game off. Houlihan landed his seventh point of the duel to see them to their first final since 2017.