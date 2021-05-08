Limerick shadow will be hard to escape for hurling’s chasing pack

Limerick won everything available to them in 2020 and John Kiely’s men remain rock-solid favourites to stockpile again this year. For ever other manager, the season about to begin carries a different grade of pressure.

Mattie Kenny (DUBLIN)

As far back as 2012 when Galway were taking Kilkenny to an All-Ireland final replay, Anthony Cunningham was delivering unsolicited testimonials on the coaching brilliance of one of his selectors, Mattie Kenny.

The Abbey-Duniry man always looked destined for success in hurling management and, after leading Cuala to back-to-back All-Ireland club titles as well as three successive Dublin championships, a senior inter-county post was almost inevitable for Kenny.

It duly arrived when Pat Gilroy stepped down after that so-near-yet-so-far season for the Dubs in 2018 but, two campaigns on, the expected dividend has yet to become evident.

Kenny’s Dublin have been frustratingly unpersuasive, failing to build either momentum or discernible style, their inconsistency italicised in 2019 with defeat to Laois straight after evicting his native Galway from the championship on a riotously atmospheric night at Parnell Park.

Dublin were broadly unreadable in last year’s winter championship, comfortably avenging that loss to Laois before storming back from a 16-point deficit to draw level with Kilkenny in Croke Park only to lose by a point at the death. In 23 second-half minutes, they had out-scored the Cats 2-13 to 0-3.

Yet lost.

One week later, they got burned by Cork’s pace in Thurles, still looking some way off a team that could credibly challenge for silverware. Accordingly, Dublin hurling desperately needs the oxygen of a big victory in 2021 because, without it, the appetite for change could become compelling.

Brian Cody (KILKENNY), Liam Sheedy (TIPPERARY) & Davy Fitzgerald (WEXFORD)

Yes, it is utterly perverse that three of hurling’s biggest modern-day achievers find themselves the target of squinting eyes, but that’s how it looks on the doorstep of a new season.

The greatest of them all, Cody, endured a winter of sometimes staggering (from the outside at least) speculation on whether the county board had been ill-advised in committing their senior hurlers to a 23rd season under his baton.

This despite Kilkenny winning their 16th Leinster title on his watch last November (and first since 2016) just a year after losing an All-Ireland final to Tipperary, a game undoubtedly impacted by Richie Hogan’s red card.

You get the feeling that Kilkenny exist almost in two parallel worlds right now. Internally, Cody seems to be paying the price for his own, unprecedented success. A winner of 11 All-Irelands gets judged with almost irrational harshness every time the Liam MacCarthy ends up elsewhere (as it has done every season since 2015).

From the outside, Kilkenny (League winners 2018, All-Ireland finalists ’19, Leinster champions ’20) seem to be doing pretty well considering they have not won an All-Ireland U-21/20 title since 2008 or a minor crown since 2014.

No question, the surrender of big leads to both Dublin and Waterford in last year’s Championship hinted at a profoundly diminished aura around the stripey jersey and Cody’s hand for 2021 hasn’t been helped by the decision of last year’s captain, Colin Fennelly, to take a year out.

Also curious to see DJ Carey step away after just a single season as selector and Kilkenny’s attacking over-reliance on TJ Reid – a player who turns 34 this year – has been all too well-documented. But Adrian Mullen’s return should help and nobody should be surprised to see Cody’s men emerge from this League as joint winners given the lop-sided nature of the groups.

Crisis? What crisis.

In Tipp, it seems equally absurd that Liam Sheedy should face pressure given the All-Ireland wins of 2010 and ’19 under his baton. But that pressure has one very specific genesis today. Namely, Limerick.

The Portroe man is smart enough to recognise a broad consensus that Kilkenny’s semi-final defeat of Limerick in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final worked massively in Tipp’s favour. After all, they’d lost that year’s Munster final to John Kiely’s team by a dozen points and when the teams met at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in that wild tempest last November, there was little evidence of a gap narrowing.

To be fair, Sheedy’s own comments that day in Cork proved witheringly candid. “When Limerick turn you over, they are going to pulverise you. Overall, they out-worked us, out-muscled us and we became one-dimensional,” he said.

There’s a balancing act required in Tipp now. Last year’s calendar certainly did not help marquee players like Pádraic Maher (carrying a knee injury) or the McGrath brothers (coming off the back of intense dual commitments with their club), while injuries to Barry Heffernan and Seamus Kennedy undoubtedly hampered the defensive balance.

The raw material for revolution is surely there, given Tipp’s recent All-Ireland U-21 and U-20 wins under Liam Cahill, but is it revolution that they need?

For Sheedy, the crux is in deciding how much requires just tinkering and how much demands a complete re-seed. To that end, opening their League campaign against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds this evening will surely offer an early barometer of his thinking.

This was their opening League fixture last season too, Limerick coming from 10 points down to win by two. This rivalry now seems to carry a recurring sting for the Premier County.

Tipp, accordingly, don’t necessarily need to beat the All-Ireland champions this evening. But they do need to look a team for whom it’s at least within their range of possibility.

Davy Fitz’s fifth and (most likely) final year with Wexford can be framed broadly as the search to atone for a 2020 season that all but passed them by.

Fitzgerald is sufficiently popular within the county for his legacy to be secure given the Leinster title victory of 2019, but he is far too competitive a creature to consider freewheeling from here.

Wexford were pretty terrible in last year’s championship, victims it seemed of a heavy club schedule, especially for the dual players. They didn’t lay a glove on Galway in the Leinster Championship and then had no answer to a rampant Tony Kelly in Portlaoise.

Paudie Foley’s decision to take a year out is an undoubted set-back now, but Fitzgerald looks to have made a shrewd appointment with the addition of Niall Corcoran to his backroom staff.

The Dublin-based Galway man was, of course, at Eddie Brennan’s side in Laois and is recognised as one of the smartest, most progressive coaches today.

Wexford need to develop sharper support-lines to Conor McDonald who, too often last season, found himself isolated on the edge of the opposition square.

Fitzgerald we can be sure will be feeling the pressure of his own expectations. Their visit to Ennis in round two of this League should be riveting.

Shane O’Neill (GALWAY), Kieran Kingston (CORK), Brian Lohan (CLARE)

In broad consensus, Galway are seen as the one team capable of meeting Limerick on equal terms physically, something that clearly stood to them in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

It may even be worth asking how might Shane O’Neill’s first year at the helm unspooled had he not been denied the services of both Cathal Mannion and Joe Canning as that game rolled into injury-time? The sides, after all, were level after 70 minutes.

That said, the suspicion of many (this writer included) was that Limerick had the capacity to find another gear if ever truly required.

Galway’s free-taking allied to Canning’s line-cut genius (he put over four that day), not to mention some outstanding saves from young goalkeeper, Eanna Murphy, kept them in a contest that rolled almost ponderously by without ever quite stoking thunder.

Word from within the county is that they plan a more attacking approach in 2021 which, presumably, means that Pádraig Mannion won’t be needed as sweeper. Could we maybe see four-time All-Star full-back, Dáithí Burke, moving to six and St Thomas’s Fintan Burke becoming the new defensive anchor.

There is abundant young talent coming through but O’Neill knows that Galway’s All-Ireland winning potential still leans heavily on the availability of men like Canning, David Burke and Johnny Coen.

In other words, the time to strike is now.

Kieran Kingston looks to have made a smart move in recruiting former All-Ireland winning manager Donal O’Grady as Cork’s new defence coach, given that is the area that most accept as their Achilles heel. That said, Cork are certainly not alone in having to settle long-term on a centre-back.

Tim O’Mahony has the hurling but maybe not the physicality. Could we see Robert Downey there? Or even Bill Cooper?

There may be a period of adjustment on puckouts too with Patrick Collins, most likely, taking over in goal from the retired Anthony Nash. And there’s been a bit of a cull elsewhere with Aidan Walsh, Conor Lehane and Christopher Joyce all gone from the panel.

Kingston was, maybe, given a free pass on the first season of his second coming, given a winter championship was never likely to suit Cork’s top-of-the-ground style. This will be different.

Little enough was expected of Brian Lohan and Clare last year, denied – as he was – the services of Peter Duggan, John Conlon and Colm Galvin.

Duggan remains in Australia, but Conlon and Galvin are back in harness as the Banner seek to escape caricature as a one-man-team. Tony Kelly’s extraordinary performances last season splashed an unflattering light on so many of those around him and it was probably his manager’s misfortune that the great Ballyea man went over on an ankle in the warm-up before their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Waterford.

Seadna Morey has taken a year out and Clare have big decisions to make at numbers three and six.

Get those decisions right and take some of the attacking burden off Kelly’s shoulders and who knows? But signs of progress are essential now.

Liam Cahill (WATERFORD), Darren Gleeson (ANTRIM), Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett (LAOIS), Shane O’Brien (WESTMEATH)

After a rollicking first season with Waterford, Liam Cahill must make do without Tadgh de Búrca as well, it seems, as Pauric Mahony, Darragh Fives and Stephen O’Keeffe who has taken a year out. Shane Bennett’s return will undoubtedly help, but second-season syndrome tends to ask tricky questions.

Consolidation will be the name of the game for Darren Gleeson and Antrim after their first ever Joe McDonagh Cup win on All-Ireland final day last year as it will be for Shane O’Brien and Westmeath who will, presumably, be prioritising that piece of silverware this year and its bonus prize of a place in the 2022 Leinster Championship.

‘Cheddar’ Plunkett owes Laois hurling nothing, yet returns to the manager’s chair knowing that he must try to build now on the sterling work of Eddie Brennan who took the county to an All-Ireland quarter-final in 2019 and came within a whisker of evicting Clare from last year’s qualifiers.

John Kiely (LIMERICK)

What pressure?