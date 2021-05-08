| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Limerick shadow will be hard to escape for hurling’s chasing pack

Vincent Hogan

Having won everything that was there to win in 2020, Limerick approach the new season as a team setting daunting standards

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy may come under pressure if Tipperary fail to fire this season. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy may come under pressure if Tipperary fail to fire this season. Photo: Sportsfile

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy may come under pressure if Tipperary fail to fire this season. Photo: Sportsfile

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy may come under pressure if Tipperary fail to fire this season. Photo: Sportsfile

Limerick won everything available to them in 2020 and John Kiely’s men remain rock-solid favourites to stockpile again this year. For ever other manager, the season about to begin carries a different grade of pressure.

Mattie Kenny (DUBLIN)

Most Watched

Privacy