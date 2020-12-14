| 7.9°C Dublin

Limerick settled something personal in Croke Park after historic year

Vincent Hogan


Arm wrestle: Tadhg de Búrca gets to grips with Limerick’s Cian Lynch before the Waterford man was forced off through injury. Photo: Sportsfile

So greatness was franked on an All-Ireland hurling final day rinsed down to the barest bones. Before a gathering no bigger than you'd see at an average country funeral, Limerick settled something personal in Croke Park. Not with Waterford, you understand. This was strictly with themselves.

Winning every game played in a calendar year - the first men in almost 60 years to do so - John Kiely's men righted the hurt of something that was left behind. Namely a loss to Kilkenny last summer 12 months that will forever sting them as the price of carelessness.

And it was Waterford's misfortune to get in their way.

