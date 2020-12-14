So greatness was franked on an All-Ireland hurling final day rinsed down to the barest bones. Before a gathering no bigger than you'd see at an average country funeral, Limerick settled something personal in Croke Park. Not with Waterford, you understand. This was strictly with themselves.

Winning every game played in a calendar year - the first men in almost 60 years to do so - John Kiely's men righted the hurt of something that was left behind. Namely a loss to Kilkenny last summer 12 months that will forever sting them as the price of carelessness.

And it was Waterford's misfortune to get in their way.

"All we had over the last four or five months was each other," said Cian Lynch of this strangest season. The cup was theirs, just not to bring home. No drinks upstairs. No function later. No homecoming.

Just the glory.

"The tellies are probably broken at home," Lynch smiled with a kind of clotted sadness.

Those of us privileged to have a seat will remember this day as one incubating a thousand different little narratives, but mostly destructive ones for Waterford.

They were already 0-4 to 0-8 down when Tadhg de Búrca was devoured in traffic, ending up face-down on the ground in palpable discomfort. The first water break ensued immediately after but, within seconds, the Clashmore man was down again, his helmet removed this time.

Cruel

Just 19 minutes in and the day - already - finding cruel definition. It would be wrong to say that Waterford never recovered from De Búrca's departure, Iarlaith Daly settling instantly as replacement.

In fact, when they got the last three scores of that opening half, it seemed that something epochal might be brewing for their people.

But Limerick had scored 0-12 from play to Waterford's 0-3. The three-point margin was a lie.

Even in this age of science and systems and tactical trigonometry, hurling is still first and foremost a game of the heart. That gets broadly lost in some analysis.

Our appetite to dissect and parse, to distil everything we see down to some kind of mortar-board challenge obscures what is timeless about the old game. Namely, the relevance of courage, both physical and moral.

When we drill down into Limerick's ability to lift energy between the quarters, maybe we forget this, fixating instead on Paul Kinnerk's tactics board (seen for that first water break, but not the second).

Because there is something visceral about those surges.

There's also, you suspect, a form of psychological entrapment to what Limerick do too. Almost an element of thought control. The middle third is theirs in other words, a conflict area to be avoided. Liam Cahill has been the only manager to seriously challenge that consensus this year.

On Munster final day, Waterford did so with conditional success. Yesterday, they were obliterated.

True, Nickie Quaid was the busier goalkeeper, making maybe half a dozen saves through the day. But how many of those saves made Limerick hearts skip a beat? In the end, Waterford were shooting for goals in the way of desperate men bulk-buying scratch cards.

Truth to tell, the key defensive intervention of the day was probably Diarmaid Byrnes' remarkable 26th-minute steal with Stephen Bennett in mid-swing.

In this mood, Limerick have something of the Dublin football pulse about them. A ferocity that is incremental, rational, anchored in control.

Think of the goal John O'Dwyer scored for Tipperary in last year's final from a diagonal Seamie Callanan pass. Think of the freestyle air of Bubbles' finish - ball never going to hand - into the Hill end goal.

You don't get that with Limerick.

Broadly speaking, a Limerick forward would not risk that Callanan pass.

It isn't that they lack the skill-set, anything but. But Limerick are happy to play picador rather than swing windmills. True, they did try putting Waterford to the sword early here and might have done so but for that brilliant Stephen O'Keeffe double-save from Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch in the 12th minute.

But, thereafter, this was back to the death-by-a-thousand cuts manual.

By the sniper fire from distance of Gearóid Hegarty (0-7) and Tom Morrissey (0-5) or, when they moved the ball in further, the over-the-shoulder assurance of Aaron Gillane.

And so this strangest of All-Ireland finals spun out undramatically in the end, in a tranquillised stadium policed by just a dozen stewards, every exaggerated roar from the sideline eddying through the place as if from a closing-time quarrel.

To Waterford's credit, they never countenanced dropping heads - Aussie Gleeson, Stephen Bennett and Dessie Hutchinson notably defiant - but it always felt as if they were on the far edges of this story.

O'Keeffe's puck-outs were constantly under pressure and, with winter leaving its stamp on a tired-looking field, Limerick's dominance of the rucks spoke of unflinching concentration.

They pretty much won the game in the third quarter, double-scoring their opponents 0-10 to 0-5.

Kiely's men looked pitiless through that stretch, their authority buttressed - as ever - from a venomously hungry bench.

Peter Casey was just seconds on the field when forcing a 50th-minute turnover on his own '45 and, seconds later, Ian Kenny hauled him down for a breezily despatched Gillane free.

And soon, inevitably, goals became an obsession for Waterford, working Quaid broadly in the way of a ball-alley wall - Calum Lyons, Hutchinson and Gleeson all trying their luck from, well, strictly fanciful distance.

The day closed out, accordingly, in a cold-hearted way. William O'Donoghue was happy to accept a yellow for hauling Stephen Bennett down three minutes from the end of normal time, the Ballysaggart man almost in on goal.

He might as well have been trying to jimmy a bank vault.

Afterwards, Declan Hannon proved word-perfect, remembering front-line staff and family members lost to the pandemic and delivering a promise to celebrate with supporters "when it's safe to do so".

After that, the Limerick players filed up the Hogan steps - mostly one at a time - to touch the Cup. "Only Love" sang U2 on the tannoy. This strangest season had found its kings.