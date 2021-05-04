| 5.7°C Dublin

Limerick setting a standard that the rest of hurling could struggle with

Colm Keys

Limerick manager John Kiely: His team have been league champions for the last two years but face a tough run of games to make it three in a row. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Limerick manager John Kiely: His team have been league champions for the last two years but face a tough run of games to make it three in a row. Photo: Sportsfile

When Shane Lowry was filling in the details around his partnership to promote underage hurling in his native Offaly, one of his first communications was with the McManus brothers, JP and Gerry, in Limerick for some direction.

Businessman JP is a long-time benefactor of Limerick GAA and with himself and Gerry providing the financial support and Joe McKenna, Liam Hayes and Eibhir O’Dea putting together the finer detail of how it might work and what its aims were, the county’s underage academy took off in 2011 from the ashes of the falling-out between then manager Justin McCarthy and a majority of senior players in 2010.

