Limerick setting a standard that the rest of hurling could struggle with

When Shane Lowry was filling in the details around his partnership to promote underage hurling in his native Offaly, one of his first communications was with the McManus brothers, JP and Gerry, in Limerick for some direction.

Businessman JP is a long-time benefactor of Limerick GAA and with himself and Gerry providing the financial support and Joe McKenna, Liam Hayes and Eibhir O’Dea putting together the finer detail of how it might work and what its aims were, the county’s underage academy took off in 2011 from the ashes of the falling-out between then manager Justin McCarthy and a majority of senior players in 2010.

The year had been such a disaster that those who did get the academy together felt compelled to do so, not to create winning Limerick teams in the future but a competitiveness that would at least give them a chance.

Ten years on and Limerick now stand alone in hurling, arguably the dominant team of what may be described as the ‘post-Kilkenny’ era, a team who may well be three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions now were it not for that failure to spot a touch off Darragh O’Donovan sideline for what should have been a ’65 – and a chance to force extra-time – at the end of their All-Ireland semi-final with Kilkenny in late July 2019.

It’s presumptuous to say that they would have pushed on to close out that semi-final, then beat Tipperary and come back more than 14 months later to win another All-Ireland title in the manner that they did.

But everything we know about them now suggests that it was entirely within their gift.

A team that went unbeaten through 13 games in 2020 – three Munster League, five National League and five championship – without requiring the cushion of a goal in their last three games to win an All-Ireland title is in a very commanding place.

No wonder, as he digested their emphatic win over Waterford in an empty Croke Park last December wondering what he could do in the context of Offaly, Lowry’s thoughts turned to Limerick and their nurturing of young players.

That was a statement in itself about where Limerick are. In the past that was the preserve of Kilkenny. Others looked in to see what they were doing and they were always generous with their answers. Their long-serving chairman/secretary Ned Quinn was often the one to provide them.

In short, 53 letters were sent out to former players and 37 responded with their presence to oversee a new wave of development squads, the fruits of which have helped to drive their fortunes over the last two decades.

Now Limerick find themselves the focus of that attention. The GAA may be at odds with the development squad concept and have examined ways to refine it and Limerick themselves are at pains to say that it has not been a panacea to all their ills.

But it has given them structure over the last decade, bolstered their resourcefulness and even now as they sit at the apex of the game, their labour continues to bear fruit beneath.

For the last two seasons they have been crowned Munster minor champions, not the definitive guide to what’s ahead in the future but a good indicator still that the talent just hasn’t manifested for the current senior team only.

Their win over Tipperary last winter was a first Munster minor success over their great rivals to the east since 1984.

Cathal O’Neill, star of last year’s U-20 team and the 2019 minors, and Ballybrown’s Colin Coughlan, another 2020 U-20 star who draws comparisons with Kyle Hayes for his positioning and power, have been brought into the extended senior squad.

Adam English has a year or two to go for his expected graduation and is currently awaiting word on a potential resumption for the 2020 minor championship but the prospect of him teaming up with O’Neill and some of the current seniors is one to excite Limerick supporters beyond the lifespan of the current team.

All they’ll need every year is one or two to continue propagation and right now it looks like that’s very much on course.

“You have to start somewhere,” said manager John Kiely last night. “They’ve come through the academy, they are well prepared for it and from what I’ve seen over the last two weeks they are two lads (O’Neill and Coughlan) that will be involved with Limerick, please God, for quite some time to come.”

In the short term, they won’t need to change much even if they are the focus of every other inter-county manager trying to bring them down.

Prior to Christmas last year Wexford’s Davy Fitzgerald acknowledged as much but sensed their dominance in the game would be nowhere near as pronounced as Dublin’s is in football.

“One or two results changes all that thinking,” suggested Fitzgerald on the question of whether they are establishing a dynasty.

“I don’t think the gap is massive and I think a number of teams will be trying to figure out a few different bits and pieces. I think the gap is makeable,” he added.

The evidence as to whether he is right will take a few weeks to gather and even then the league has an even more synthetic feel to it this year.

Limerick have been league champions for the last two years but face a tough run of games to make it three in a row, starting on Saturday evening against a Tipperary team that has to quickly figure out a way to beat them, having lost the last two league meetings and the last two championship games (excluding the 2019 Munster round robin fixture) when there was something meaningful at stake.

Still, their innate thirst for competition will put them into the mix again. Nothing underpinned them more in 2020 than their versatility with Dan Morrissey’s move to full-back to compensate Mike Casey’s loss to a cruciate ligament injury, Kyle Hayes to wing-back and Cian Lynch to centre-forward a seamless adjustment. Will O’Donoghue’s progression at midfield made it all possible.

Only Kilkenny at the beginning of 2009 and 2012 and possibly Tipperary at the start of 2017 have come into a season with that same sense, enveloping Limerick now, that they were a bit ahead of the rest.

Of course they weren’t, even though Kilkenny did retain their All-Ireland titles. But not without a struggle.

What Kiely will seek is perhaps the consistency they were lacking at times as champions in 2019. Second time around, defence won’t nearly be as taxing.