Limerick seek meeting with CHC to overturn Peter Casey’s red card

Limerick's Peter Casey looks towards referee John Keenan before showing him a straight red card, for an off the ball incident with Waterford's Conor Gleeson in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Limerick GAA chiefs are to seek an in-person hearing this week as they attempt to overturn Peter Casey’s red card and free him to play in Sunday week’s All-Ireland senior hurling final against Cork.

“It was confirmed last night after training that they are going ahead with an appeal,” a county board spokesperson outlined today.

Limerick’s emphatic semi-final win over Waterford last Saturday was clouded by Casey’s sending-off shortly before the hour, with Wicklow referee John Keenan appearing to indicate use of the head as he brandished red.

Keenan made his decision after consulting with his umpires at the Davin Stand end and followed an off-the-ball tangle with Waterford’s Conor Gleeson. It left Na Piarsaigh's clubman facing the devastating consequence of an automatic ban that would see him miss the All-Ireland final.

After several days mulling over whether to accept his fate or contest it, Limerick will now bring his case before the Central Hearings Committee. Many of these cases have been heard remotely during the pandemic, but the Shannonsiders are hoping that this can be heard in-person and they are looking at Thursday night of this week as a possible date.

If Casey’s foray to the CHC fails, there are two potential further routes of appeal – to the Central Appeals Committee and, ultimately, the Disputes Resolution Authority.

Speaking yesterday evening at Limerick’s All-Ireland media event, manager John Kiely said: “We had a few hours of discussion about it at that stage, but we have 48 hours to decide on our approach to it. We have another meeting scheduled for this evening after training, so basically it’s ongoing.

“There’s no definitive decision taken as yet. It all depends on what decision or what route we decide to take. For the moment it’s only Tuesday, so there’s no panic. We said on Sunday we’d take our time and make the right decision for Peter and for the group, and we’ll use the time we have. We have the 48 hours and it’s great to have that time, that we’re not rushed into any particular direction.”